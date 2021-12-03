‘Proud’ Catriona Gray resumes ‘How to be a queen’ online course

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray recently resumed her “How to Be a Queen” online course at global edtech platform Nas Academy after being temporarily postponed due to the controversy between the online platform and Whang-Od.

In an Instagram post last November 13, Catriona announced that her online course is back and that she was excited to meet her students.

“I can’t wait to meet all of my students! And I’m so proud of seeing the sense of community my existing students have created, supporting each other and encouraging each other as they navigate their individual paths to success!” the beauty queen said.

“I can’t wait to meet you and share my learnings with all of you!” she added while inviting the public to enroll to her course.

Catriona finally met her students during the “Meet-the-Creator” segment of her course. They indulged in an immersive night of festivities and entertainment.

Her course garnered nearly 1,000 registered students aspiring to follow the footsteps of a beauty queen, according to Nas Academy.

The Australian-Filipino beauty said she is proud of the students who joined the course.

“I am so proud of what you guys have built together there, because at the end of the day the course is just a course but the way that you apply it, the things that you’ve learned how you share and encourage and uplift each other and how you go on to share your own learnings, your own experience with other people is what it’s all about,” Catriona told her students.

“I’m so proud to be part of this, to be part of this group, and to have this connection with each and everyone of you; it’s just so so special to me,” she also said.

Catriona’s course “centers on personality development and confidence-building, where students are coached on making a powerful first impression and becoming the best version of themselves,” according to the edtech platform.

“Unleashing one’s inner queen, or king, is the major objective as Catriona shares comprehensive lessons on various facets of empowerment, including answering difficult questions, dealing with harsh criticisms and polarizing topics, challenging anxiety and self-doubt, as well as championing social cause––all leading to a true all-around queen persona,” Nas Academy added.

During the virtual meet-up with her students, Catriona acknowledged the queens in her alumni. She also expressed support for Miss Universe Malta Jade Cini, who is one of her former students.

“We are delighted that Catriona’s students finally got a chance to complete their experience with this Meet the Creator session. She is one of the most admired in our roster of creator educators,” Jacqueline Maye Lim, Nas Academy’s country head for the Philippines.

Lim explained that classes at the edtech platform are not only pre-recorded video lessons but is also “a community experience where participants get to interact with hand-picked facilitators and build friends along the way as they learn with classmates.”

“It becomes a network of people that share interests and learnings with one another, and it empowers students in a very special way––and that’s what we especially want here in the Philippines,” she added.

Nas Academy aspires to create a community of Filipino educators and learners by offering courses on personal development, small business empowerment, and content creation on their platform.

The Catriona Gray Academy, alongside Carlo Ople Academy and Anthony Francisco Academy, are among the first batch of Filipino creator academies that are open for enrollment.

Nas Academy in a virtual press conference said creators can open their courses at their own pace.

The edtech platform launched community classes in September which was benefitted 7,000 students in its first month.

It added that the classes were offered, and will continue to be offered, free of charge.