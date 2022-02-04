You can now go on ‘food trip’ at these LRT-1 stations

Passengers of some Light Rail Transit-1 stations can now access their favorite food hubs and services.

This,after Light Rail Manila Corporation partnered with JS Pieces Prime Space Corporation (StrEat Market), an al fresco market operator.

LRMC shared photos of some of the food options in their kiosks on Facebook on February 3.

“Waiting for a sign for your next food trip? This is EAT!” the company said.

“StrEat Market, the biggest Al Fresco Market operator in Manila, is now at LRT-1! Bring your family or friends for a one-stop-shop to the stations for endless food possibilities that will surely satisfy your cravings,” it added.

The food kiosks are available in the following stations:

Baclaran

Blumentritt

Balintawak

These are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Food selections in this new hangout place include Pinoy grilled staples, Japanese food, Korean food, Hong Kong-style pan-fried noodles, and bread and pastries.

Some kiosks also offer clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty items at the stations.

The street food market was formally launched on February 1, coinciding with the Chinese New Year. This is also the first day of Alert Level 2 implementation in Metro Manila.

This will run until April 30, 2022.

Food blogger Hungry Byaheros also promoted the LRT kiosks on its page on Chinese New Year.

“In celebration of Chinese New Year, your favorite food bazaar is now made closer to you. Pwede ka na ding magfood trip bago o pagkatapos mo bumyahe dahil nakaka-tomguts besh!” its post read.

“This project aims to provide curated small business to have its physical store in strategic locations in LRT1 Stations,” it added.

In a statement, LRMC said that over 20 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) participated in this project.

John Kelly Tan, LRMC head of Business Development, said that this initiative aims to improve the commuting experience of LRT passengers.

Tan also said that it aims to help MSMEs recover from the financial impact of the still raging pandemic.

“We partnered with StrEAT Market for our passengers to have a complete commuting experience with convenience accessing their favorite food hubs and services. With all these various shops and available services open along the LRT-1 line, passengers can save a lot more time buying for what they need and what they want,” Tan said.

“This partnership also aims to further support MSMEs as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by bringing them to a bigger market of opportunities,” he added.

Rheybie Nipas, president of JS Pieces Prime Space Corp, also similarly said that this is a great opportunity for their partner merchants.

“StrEAT Market has been true to its promise of continuously providing assistance to its partner merchants to bring them to the mainstream market where more opportunity awaits,” Nipas said.