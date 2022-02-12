DOT, TPB make virtual travel to top Philippine destinations possible with 360° VR experiential tours

The Department of Tourism and its attached agency, Tourism Promotions Board, on Wednesday launched virtual destination videos and 360° VR experiential tours that would make virtual travel to the Philippines more fun.

These new offerings that seek to build up and strengthen the programs on SmarTourism highlight some of the country’s top tourist spots and attractions.

For the tourism department’s marketing arm, TPB, SmarTourism is one of its key strategic directions that would integrate innovation and the digitalization of travel.

They plan to achieve this by boosting the digital tourism platforms, ensuring data-driven planning, and expanding other tools for promotions and marketing.

“The most distinct driver of change that has happened in any industry is the massive shift towards digitalization and innovation. The virtual tours are a product of our drive to be better and do better amid the trying times,” TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones said.

“It’s not only a teaser for our foreign guests so they can get a good glimpse of our country in the new normal; it’s also a gift to our kababayans and OFWs who have been wanting to come home. And it’s a way to experience the Philippines vicariously and a guide to making every minute of your travel experience count,” she added.

The launch was held a day before the country opened its borders to inbound leisure travel.

The TPB said the virtual destination videos support its marketing programs on domestic welcome-back and global tourism through the “It’s More Fun With You” campaign.

This campaign invites tourists to look forward to and once again enjoy safe travel after the long break due to the travel ban.

Here are the destinations you can virtually tour on the videos:

Boracay

Palawan

Baguio/Cordillera

Manila

Pampanga/Zambales

Pangasinan/La Union

Ilocos Norte/Ilocos Sur

Bohol

Cebu

Bukidnon/Camiguin/Cagayan de Oro

Iloilo/Guimaras

Davao

Batangas

Tarlac/ Bataan

Various UNESCO World Heritage Sites

On the other hand, viewers are also treated to a full spectrum of all the tourist spots and activities one can find in the regions of Ilocos and CALABARZON with a web-based 360°virtual reality tour. They may enjoy these from the comforts of their homes as these tours are accessible via www.tpb.pcitech.com.ph/map.

TPB said the web-based 360°virtual reality tour also serves “as a marketing tool of the regions to the broader travel industry that will allow travel agents to promote Philippine tourist destinations digitally, and at the same time, enhance and improve their destination knowledge.

“Technology plays an essential role in promoting destinations, attractions, and activities here in our country. By leveraging on it, we have found new opportunities amid the crisis and new ways to tell the world that, hey, the Philippines is alive and well, worthy to see and explore, and remains as beautiful and fun as ever!” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

“We are proud that as we finally reopen to the world, we have this in store for all of you to experience,” she added.