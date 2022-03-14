Is biking cheaper than using private cars? Gretchen Ho got these responses

TV personality Gretchen Ho asked for the experiences of individuals who shifted from using private cars to bicycles as a mode of transportation amid the increase in fuel prices.

The responses she got surprised her.

Gretchen initially asked the question on Facebook.

“Anybody here who switched from car to bike because of rising fuel prices? Kamusta naman?” she said.

As of writing, her post gained 4,300 reactions, 855 comments and 134 shares on the platform.

The reactions were also mostly positive with 2,600 likes, 1,400 laugh emojis, 511 heart emojis and 35 care emojis.

Gretchen shared the responses which made her laugh on Twitter.

“Hindi ko inasahan yung mga reply na ito sa tanong ko,” she said with laughing and bike emojis.

Hindi ko inasahan yung mga reply na ito sa tanong ko 🤣🚲 pic.twitter.com/FtsZgsusBj — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) March 14, 2022

In the screenshots, some online users quipped that biking is more expensive because of the “upgrades.”

“Wag kayo maniwala na makakatipid ka sa bike hahaha. Magkakasakit ka, upgraditis syndrome,” one Facebook user said.

“Magastos ang bike para din gasolina kasi upgrade ka nang upgrade,” another Facebook user said.

They were referring to additional features or components that improve or upgrade the biking experience on the road.

Some cyclists likewise shared their experience on Ho’s Facebook post.

“Cycling to work and for errands since last year. Not much of a problem as long as I prepare for it,” one Facebook user said.

“Hello, I’ve been a biker since the start of pandemic. It does not only save money and gasoline but also good for health and environment. Nakakaalis ng stress when biking after working for the whole day,” another online user shared.

Others, meanwhile, pointed out the incoming summer season and rough roads that might be less conducive for biking amid the oil price hike.

“We should consider din na summer season is nearing na din…so baka it’s going to be too hot to bike na soon,” one Facebook user said.

“Nope not me…Bacolod has a bad route and horrible road for bikers. No safety parking for bikes too…A walk to work is still the best way,” another Facebook user pointed out.

Gretchen is a known advocate of cycling.

In 2021, she revived her bike charity project called “Donate a Bike, Save a Job” and joined a fundraising event to help rebuilt a bridge in Rizal.

READ: Workout for a cause: Gretchen Ho invites public to join fundraising event for Wawa Bridge

Meanwhile, reports said diesel will increase by more than P13 per liter on March 15, according to an advisory by the Pilipinas Shell to the Department of Energy.

Gasoline prices will increase by P7 per liter and kerosene by P10 per liter.