‘Stories from the Road’: DOT brings colorful travel, tourism tales to life through podcast

Fond of listening to travel stories?

The tourism department launched its first official podcast “Escape: Stories from the Road” which features travel and tourism stories from different personalities, including a national artist.

The five-episode podumentary (combination of podcast and documentary) presents another way of storytelling, unlike the usual question-and-answer podcast formats.

Each episode follows a theme, namely adventure, identity, fiestas, music and food.

The podcast also features people with significant travel experiences and those who have contributed to enriching the tourism industry.

These include National Artist Kidlat Tahimik who shared stories about Baguio, a famous tourist destination tagged as a UNESCO Creative City—which also happens to be his home.

Other featured personalities are Dr. Felicidad Prudente, one of the leading ethnomusicologists in the country, and outgoing Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

Through the stories, the DOT said it hopes to reach out to various audiences and inspire them to participate in meaningful tourism through unique experiences and local interactions.

The podcast is hosted by travel filmmaker and photographer Aaron Palabyab along with guest co-hosts, national athlete Maureen Schrijvers; designer, musician, and filmmaker Kate Torralba; and sports broadcaster and podcaster Cesca Litton.

Listeners can stream it on Spotify, Apple, Google, Castro, Overcast and Anchor.