2 of KathNiel’s series retain spot on Netflix’s ‘top 10 tv shows in Philippines’

The love team of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla earned praises from fans after two of their series, “2 Good 2 Be True” and “Pangako Sa’yo” (The Promise), were the only local shows included in Netflix’s “Top 10 TV shows in the Philippines.”

KathNiel’s ongoing series, “2 Good 2 Be True,” has been topping the chart for more than 30 non-consecutive days.

The show follows the story of Ali Fajardo (Kathryn Bernardo) and Eloy Borja (Daniel Padilla). They will both find themselves in the service of Hugo Agcaoili (Ronaldo Valdez}, business-magnate suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and finding love along the way.

The streaming giant simultaneously broadcasts the series with local television networks, A2Z and TV5, with which ABS-CBN Corp. has partnerships.

Filipinos also commended the relatable storyline of the comedy-drama series.

“#2GoodToBeTrue is not your typical teleserye talaga in this generation kasi they’re tackling the most problematic issues here in the Phil. Kudos to Team 2G2BT,” a Twitter user said.

“Ang lala na ng addiction ko sa 2G2BT as in nahabol ko na lahat ng episodes eh inuunti-unti ko na nga? good luck baka next week naka-ali cosplay narin ako,” AC Soriano, a Filipino content-creator quipped.

Aside from the chemistry of KathNiel, fans of the show are also hooked with the budding love story of Captain Rafael Rosales (Cris Villanueva) and Margie Fajardo (Gelli de Belen).

“I love Kathniel, but I get more kilig seeing Captain Rosales and Margie interact. So cuteeeee,” a Filipino exclaimed.

The show is KathNiel’s current project after the sitcom “The House Arrest of Us,” which is also available on Netflix.

The love team also starred in the highest-grossing movie of all time in 2018, “The Hows of Us,” which reportedly earned an estimated P805 million at the box office.