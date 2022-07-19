‘Tahanan ng katotohanan’: Publishing house celebrates National Children’s Book Day with truth as theme

A popular children’s publishing house invited Filipinos to take part in the country’s celebration of National Children’s Book Day with the theme related to truth.

Adarna House said that this year’s National Children’s Book Day theme is “Tahanan ng Katotohanan: Aklatan.”

It added that the theme “brings light to the role of children’s books in being safe spaces for us to tell our story: our past, our present, and the future we hope and strive for.”

Adarna House is also the publisher of the talked-about “#NeverAgain” book bundle, which features story books with Martial Law themes. The order was imposed in the country from 1972 to 1981.

“Mahalagang makita ng batang Filipino sa binabasa nila ang hindi lamang ang sarili nila, kundi ang mga batang kakaiba ang karanasan sa kanila,” Adarna House president Asa Montenejo said.

“Dahil ang mundong gagalawan nila ay puno ng diversity at pagkakaiba-iba, at ang pagbabasa ang mag-uudyok sa kanilang maging bukas at ingklusibo sa iba’t ibang katotohanan at karanasan,” she added.

It also shared that the public can watch a panel discussion with non-profit org Supling Sining about “Bringing Children’s Literature to Communities.” This panel started Tuesday, 5 p.m.

It will be streamed on the Facebook page of the Philippine Board on Books for Young People (PBBY).

The National Children’s Book Day celebrates the importance of nurturing young readers’ curiosity and imagination.

It is also on the same day that PBBY announced the winners of the 7th National Children’s Book Awards (NCBA).

NCBA is a biennial event that honors the best books published for children and young adults in the previous two years.

The awards encourage parents and caregivers to spend more time reading with their children while recommending the best-published works.