‘Bar Boys’ part 2?: Film earns renewed hype after writers teased possible sequel

Anticipation for “Bar Boys” was heightened after its writers hinted at a possible sequel to the 2017 youth-oriented independent film that tells the story of a group of friends aspiring to become lawyers.

The comedy-drama starred by Rocco Nacino, Carlo Aquino, Enzo Pineda and Kean Cipriano.

It tells the story of their characters’ journey through law school, sans Kean, whose character pursued showbiz.

An article from the Film Development Council of the Philippines describes the movie as a “lighthearted film” for the most part, showing how “their friendships and studies form the foundation through which the narratives intertwine and unfold.”

“Through this basic structure, Bar Boys aims to tell meaningful truths on a variety of topics, from higher education and friendship to economic differences and intimate relationships,” it said.

The director uploaded the full movie for free at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Five years after its release, fans of the film expressed renewed giddiness when its Facebook page shared a picture of a script title with the words “Bar Boys: After School.”

“What if?” it said as a caption.

The post has earned 5,500 likes and reactions, 1,700 shares and over 400 comments so far.

Among those who expressed approval was former Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

“Go ahead!!” she commented.

A Facebook user quipped that she could have a cameo role as their “professor,” to which she replied: “Baka madami umiyak.”

Others shared their own expectations for the sequel.

“Abangan sino ang papalamon sa sistema ng hustisya,” a Facebook user said.

“Bagong lineup sana tapos with cameos from Carlo and the gang as prof,” wrote another fan.

“Mala-Suits na PH setting,” a different online user said, referring to an American legal drama series.

“Ipakita naman side naming mga working law students (grad na ako now). Working, pwede rin parents na pero nag-law,” wrote another Filipino.

“Bar Boys” has been nominated to award-giving bodies such as the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards, Gawad Urian and the PMPC Star Awards for Movies.