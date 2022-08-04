Twisted thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ to open in Philippine cinemas in September

w and New Line Cinema recently unveiled the trailer for the highly invigorating and star-studded psychological film starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is directed by actress turned filmmaker Olivia Wilde.

Set in the 1950s, the film finds married couple Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) living in an idealized and highly-sophisticated utopian community known as Victory.

The plot centers on Alice’s growing suspicion of Jack’s mysterious job in the Victory Project Headquarters, headed by their CEO, Frank (Chris Pine). While the husbands are working on the “development of progressive materials” in this said project, their wives–including Frank’s dashing partner, Shelly (Gemma Chan) get to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in their ostentatious neighborhood.

A life of paradise in exchange for their loyalty and unquestioning obedience to the Victorian cause.

The movie trailer revealed fiery and passionate scenes between the married couple, Alice and Jack, as they depict an image of a happy husband and wife. But all things changed when Alice started becoming skeptical of the glitches that cloak behind this seemingly idyllic community. What exactly are they doing in Victory? The curious housewife could not help but search for answers herself. But is she willing to give up this well-endowed lifestyle in exchange for the truth?

There’s more than meets the eye in this theatrical piece.

Apart from Pugh and Styles, Don’t Worry Darling features the intoxicating performances of a pitch-perfect cast including Nick Kroll (“How It Ends”), Sydney Chandler (“Pistol”), Kate Berlant (“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”), Asif Ali (“WandaVision”), Douglas Smith (“Big Little Lies”), Timothy Simons (“Veep”) and Ari’el Stachel (upcoming “Respect the Jux”).

“Don’t Worry Darling” is set to open in cinemas nationwide on September 28.