From music to esports: Filipino fandom keywords dominate Twitter trends in 2020, 2021

Filipino fandoms have expanded from entertainment and music to sports and e-sports on Twitter, according to recent data.

Twitter released its analysis report titled “The Conversation: Twitter Trends 2022 Philippines” where tweets were analyzed over a two-year period.

In the report, the power or “force” of Filipino fandoms was named as among the three big key trends that were observed within this period on the micro-blogging platform.

“Filipino fandoms are second to none. Their passion and dedication are next-level and they’re realizing that they have the power in numbers to create and drive positive change. It’s no longer ‘just’ about stanning, but about making the world a better place,” the report reads.

“Fans are also recognizing the power that their communities wield and are building more and more worlds that people can take part in,” it added.

It further noted the expansion of Filipino fandoms in sports and esports.

In sports, more than +171,980% of conversations revolve around the NBA Top Shot.

Meanwhile, talks on Bren Esports rose to over +961%.

Mentions about Pinoy pop groups or the keyword “P-pop” also surged by a staggering 223% in the past two years.

Mentions about content streaming for these groups also increased by 40% on a year-on-year basis.

Moreover, the report also noted that conversations on the following new P-pop groups have grown:

Gigi Vibes (+4,706%)

KAIA (+2127%)

YARA (+508%)

Aside from supporting these groups, fandoms have also promoted social good through Twitter.

The report cited the hashtag #ATINProjectPagsibol, a movement of fans of SB19 in support of women in farming communities.

“While K-pop supremacy is felt strongly across the Philippines, local P-Pop groups have captured the hearts of Filipinos across the nation. As the popularity of SB19 grew, BGYO and BINI skyrocketed, many local fandoms have also been empowered along the way,” the analysis reads.

“Through fan art, stanning, sharing updates, fan bombing and Tweeting, fans across the country are propping up their favorite artists and propelling them to new heights,” it added.

The two other major trends that were analyzed in 2020 and 2021 are:

Mental health awareness and call for green spaces

Finance and investment

Regarding these findings, Preetha Athrey, Marketing Director, APAC, Twitter said that they enable brands and creators to have a better understanding of their audience online.

“The Philippines Twitter Trends Report captures two years worth of conversations on Twitter in the Philippines and lays out rich findings about the key cultural trends. These trends and conversation insights enable brands to have a better understanding of what matters most to their audience, no matter what business they are in,” Athrey said in a statement.