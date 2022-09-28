Park Seo-jun, Han So-hee to star in Netflix series ‘Gyeongseong Creature’

Netflix will release a new Kdrama series, “Gyeongseong Creature,” starring Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee.

Set in the spring of 1945, in the city of Gyeongseong, the thriller series follows the story of individuals fighting monsters.

“Itaewon Class” and “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” star Park Seo-jun plays the role of Jang Tae-sang, a wealthy and influential head of the merchant marketplace Golden Jade House.

He puts money before justice. This changes as he meets Yun Chae-ok, played by Han So-hee, while investigating a series of missing person cases.

Han So-Hee’s character is a famous bounty hunter who can track down missing people including the dead, using her sharp eye and survival skills. She learned these skills from her rough childhood roaming across Manchuria and Shanghai with her father.

The Korean actress rose to stardom following the release of her Netflix series “My Name,” “The World of the Married,” and “Nevertheless.”

Aside from the two acclaimed stars, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” star Claudia Kim and Wi Ha-jun of “Squid Game” and “Little Women” are also part of the series.

Wi Ha-jun plays Gwon Jun-taek, Tae-sang’s best friend. He joins his friend’s dangerous plan to rescue the missing people.

Meanwhile, Claudia plays the role of Maeda, the wife of a powerful official in Gyeongseong during the colonial period.

Behind the series’ screenplay is Kang Eun K, who wrote dramas across various genres such as “Dr. Romantic” and “Kang Chi, the Beginning.”

“Gyeongseong Creature’s” director, meanwhile, is Chung Dong-Yoon, who is also behind “Hot Stove League.“

Netflix has yet to announce the release date of the upcoming series.

