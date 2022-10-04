You can now ride a giant seesaw in Rizal’s Treasure Mountain

A tourist destination in Rizal is now offering a new activity, a ride to its giant seesaw.

To make the ride more exciting, the giant seesaw is perched 25-foot-high.

The Treasure Mountain Educational Campsite or Treasure Mountain, a camping ground in Tanay, Rizal, promoted this attraction on its Facebook page on September 27.

“Another first in TANAY, RIZAL! Come and try one of the newest activities in Treasure Mountain, the Giant Seesaw,” it said.

“Let’s go back to our childhood and experience the SEESAW again with fun and excitement! From its 25-foot-high perch, you will be treated to panoramic views of the Sierra Madre Mountain Range and the sea of clouds,” it added.

The post was also accompanied by photos of the giant seesaw.

The photos showed that the seesaw was situated at the mountainside, giving riders a scenic view of the Sierra Madre Mountain Range.

Treasure Mountain said that this activity is open to all ages.

The seesaw ride costs P300 for two people. They may enjoy the seesaw ride for around five to ten minutes.

“For inquiries and reservations, please send a message here! See you at TREASURE MOUNTAIN!” the post reads.

The Giant Seesaw made buzz on Facebook.

So far, Treasure Mountain’s post has garnered 2,200 reactions, 1,000 comments and 741 shares.

Several Filipinos expressed their excitement on the comments section. They tagged their friends and loved ones to encourage them to visit the place.

“I want to experience a giant seesaw ride,” one Facebook user said.

“Nice, nice coming to this October ma experience din kita,” another online user commented.

The camping site opened to the public in August 2017.

It offers day tours and overnight accommodations to guests.