Condé Nast hails Boracay, Palawan among best islands in Asia

Boracay and Palawan were named among the best islands in Asia, according to travelers.

Conde Nast Traveler, an international travel review publication, released on October 4 its “2022 Readers’ Choice Awards” for the best-reviewed destinations in the world.

In its regional list of the best islands in Asia, Boracay landed on the top spot with a high score of 95.13.

Palawan, meanwhile, was on the eighth place with a score of 88.99.

The following are the top ten best islands in Asia with their respective scores, according to readers of Conde Nast Traveler.

Boracay, Philippines – 95.13 Bali, Indonesia – 93.9 Koh Samui, Thailand – 92.13 Langkawi, Malaysia – 90.97 Phuket, Thailand – 90.88 Phú Quốc, Vietnam – 89.77 Sri Lanka – 89.17 Palawan, Philippines – 88.99 Okinawa & Ryuku Islands, Japan – 83 Phi Phi Islands, Thailand – 76.41

This was the second time that both islands won the hearts of travelers in the world.

In 2021, Boracay ranked eighth and Palawan was in the third spot on this list. Their scores were 97.54 and 93.26, respectively.

Siargao, the country’s surfing capital, topped the islands in Asia that year. It got an impressive score of 97.77.

READ: Condé Nast Traveler readers choose Siargao as ‘best island’ in Asia

The prestigious travel magazine has been holding the readers’ choice awards for 35 years.

Based on its website, all travel destinations that won were independently chosen by its readers.

‘Extremely grateful’

The Department of Tourism welcomed the back-to-back international recognition of the country’s tourist destinations.

In a statement, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said that the agency hoped it can build confidence in travelers overseas post-pandemic.

“We are extremely grateful for these international awards for the Philippines based on the opinion and experience of travelers from all over the world. As we usher in this new era of travel post-pandemic, our focus is to continue building confidence towards travel to the country by ensuring improvement in ease of access, prioritizing tourist safety and convenience, and encouraging sustainable tourism practices,” Frasco said.

“Recognitions such as these affirm our efforts to herald not only our country’s natural wonders but also our readiness to become the premier tourist destination in Asia. The Department is one with all our tourism stakeholders, from the local government units, private sector partners, and our fellowmen in celebrating these victories for the Philippines from Condé Nast Traveler,” the tourism chief added.

Frasco also noted the updates of the country’s COVID-19 health protocols that can hopefully encourage foreign visitors to enjoy the travel destinations here.

“With the relaxation of the Philippines’ mask mandate and our efforts towards the continuous review and recalibration of the country’s existing health and safety protocols, taking into consideration the current health situation, and benchmarking on the best practices of ASEAN countries, our tourists can now all the more enjoy our nature-based tourism destinations like Boracay and Palawan all over the archipelago while still being assured that their health and well-being remain our priority,” she said.

Aside from Boracay and Palawan, the Philippines is also considered among the best countries in the world on the 30th spot.

The following resorts in the country were also recognized in the Top Resort in Asia awards: