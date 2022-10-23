San Pedro Calungsod museum opens in Cebu

A new museum dedicated to the second Filipino saint, Pedro Calungsod, opened its doors to the public on Friday.

The Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod museum houses some memorabilia of the saint’s canonization and beatification.

“We invite everyone to visit the museum,” the shrine official said.

The museum was also opened to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Calungsod’s sainthood.

Archbishop Jose Palma of Cebu marked the occasion with a Mass at the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod at the SM Seaside Cebu Complex.



In his homily, he reminded the faithful, especially the young, to hold on to their faith as “the saints assure us that they are with us”.

“And, especially the young who may be afraid and worried, may the young saint, San Pedro Calungsod, remind us that because of God’s love, and nothing can separate us from the love of the Lord, let our faith be stronger than our fear,” Palma said.

Prior to the Mass, the archbishop led the launching of the solo art exhibit of Msgr. Ancajas entitled “Marianas 1672 Revisited: People in the Mission and Martyrdom of San Pedro Calungsod in Clay”.

According to the archdiocese, the exhibit showcases 17 artworks promoting the life and mission of San Pedro Calungsod.

Included in the priest’s artworks were the sculptures of the Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores, Fr. Tomas, and Esteban, among others.