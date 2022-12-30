Nostalgic lines from movies on Disney+ that hit hard as an adult

The holiday season means spending time with loved ones, which may include holding movie marathons and having sleepovers.

With the arrival of Disney‘s streaming service in the country, many are bound to rewatch their favorite classics this Christmas month.

Some of the movies, if rewatched as adults, have dialogues that appear to hit harder compared to when they were heard before from a kid’s point of view.

Here are some of them:

The Lion King (1994)

“Oh yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it, or learn from it.”

“The Lion King” had a lot of lessons on growing up and acceptance, especially the concept of “Hakuna Matata” or as translated from Swahili, “There are no problems.”

Rafiki’s advice in the movie could also be applied to many challenges in life. This may be applied to getting over a heartbreak or having unresolved arguments with loved ones.

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

“Well there’s the usual things: flowers, chocolates… promises you don’t intend to keep.”

This was Cogsworth’s reply to the Beast when the latter asked him what he could do to Belle, which could be an interesting take on romance and relationships in general.

The line is both a warning for one to be wary of grand statements that people make and a reminder to only make promises one can actually fulfill.

Toy Story 2 (1999)

“You never forget kids like Emily or Andy, but they forget you.”

Jessie said this while mulling over how her owner Emily eventually forgot her.

The feeling can be applied to those grieving and those who have lost contact with their old friends over the years.

It is also applicable to people who have failed to remember someone who considers them memorable or noteworthy.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

“Do or do not. There is no try.”

Yoga’s words imply that success and failures are the realities of the world.

His dialogue reminds adults that while there will be failures in life, these should not stop them from committing to their goals rather than keeping one foot out the door.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

“Your overconfidence is your weakness.”

This is Luke Skywalker’s reply to the Emperor during the finale of the movie.

It appeared to be a simple retort but his words hold more meaning in real life.

The line implies that while confidence is important to prevent doubts from clouding one’s ability to do things, having too much of it can lead to failure.

This may lead some to miss out on details, like important instructions or extra requirements.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

“Don’t be ridiculous, Andrea. Everybody wants this.”

Miranda Priestly’s iconic last lines in the chick flick come as she tells Andrea how privileged her assistant should feel about living a life seemingly wanted by many.

However, her assistant walks away instead of accompanying her to Paris.

Miranda’s line is spoken after Andrea becomes successful while her colleague, Emily, fails to secure a slot in the trip.

It shows how success can have a bleak side, especially if it is achieved at the expense of others being dragged down.

