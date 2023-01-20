Lunar New Year gift idea: QC bakery’s croissant with White Rabbit milk candy

A bakery cafe in Quezon City is now offering a unique croissant that uses White Rabbit milk candy as an ingredient.

In celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, Butterboy launched a Chinese New Year Set which includes White Rabbit Pain Au Chocolat.

The bakery describes it as a “crowd-favorite” that combines White Rabbit milk candy and white chocolate.

Apart from this, the CNY set includes the following offerings:

Pineapple Cake Croissant

Oolong Tea Croissant

The Kouign of Thailand (Thai Milk Tea KA)

Sesame Kouign Amann, and Smoked Duck Ham and Cheese Croissant.

You can get each set for P579.

Butterboy said that patrons cannot purchase these croissants per piece.

The set can also be a perfect gift for the Lunar New Year, and serve as an alternative to the usual tikoy, as customers have the option to add a gifting sleeve and card for P45.

Those interested to purchase may order until January 28.

Butterboy is located at 81 Basa Street, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City.

The bakery also hosts shows of local drag queens in events such as Drag Brunch and MerienDrag which are typically held every Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Lunar New Year beginning January 22 will usher in the Year of the Water Rabbit.