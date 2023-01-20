Lunar New Year sale: Deals for balikbayans at Duty Free Philippines

Heads-up travelers and balikbayans! Duty Free Philippines will hold a massive three-day sale to welcome the Lunar New Year.

Duty Free Philippines, the country’s franchise that offers duty and tax-free products, will launch its first campaign of the year called “Chinese New Year Jan-Pack Sale” starting this weekend.

This campaign was also promoted on its social media channels.

Overseas Filipino workers and foreign tourists may visit the DFP Fiestamall in Parañaque City to enjoy up to 20% discount from participating brands from January 21 to 23.

The sale days at the Luxe Duty Free in Pasay City will run on January 22 and 23.

Aside from the exciting deals, shoppers can also witness different activities and events while they shop inside both DFP malls.

Chinese or Lunar New Year activities at Duty Free include the following:

The traditional lion and dragon dances, believed to bring good fortune, will be held on January 23 at both the Fiestamall and Luxe Duty Free stores.

A Chinese Wishing Ceremony will also be held at the Luxe Duty Free mall. This will be officiated by Feng Shui master Patrick Lim Hernandez where shoppers can join and offer their New Year wishes.

Here’s the schedule of these events at the Luxe Duty Free mall.

The Fiestamall store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Luxe Duty Free in Pasay City’s operating hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lunar New Year on January 22 will usher in the Year of the Water Rabbit for 2023.

