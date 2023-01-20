Key nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film awards

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin holds an award on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. (Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via Reuters)

LONDON—Nominations for the annual BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Thursday. Britain’s top film award ceremony will be held in London on Feb. 19.

Below is a list of the nominees in the main categories:

BEST FILM

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • “Tár”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

  • “Aftersun”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Brian And Charles”
  • “Empire of Light”
  • “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
  • “Living”
  • “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”
  • “See How They Run”
  • “The Swimmers”
  • “The Wonder”

DIRECTOR

  • Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Park Chan-wook, “Decision To Leave”
  • Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Todd Field, “Tár”
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”

LEADING ACTRESS

  • Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
  • Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
  • Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
  • Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
  • Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
  • Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

LEADING ACTOR

  • Austin Butler, “Elvis”
  • Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
  • Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Daryl McCormack, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
  • Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
  • Bill Nighy, “Living”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Hong Chau, “The Whale”
  • Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
  • Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
  • Albrecht Schuch, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Micheal Ward, “Empire of Light”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Tár”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Living”
  • “The Quiet Girl”
  • “She Said”
  • “The Whale”

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Argentina, 1985”
  • “Corsage”
  • “Decision To Leave”
  • “The Quiet Girl”

DOCUMENTARY

  • “All That Breathes”
  • “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
  • “Fire of Love”
  • “Moonage Daydream”
  • “Navalny”

ANIMATED FILM

  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “Turning Red”

ORIGINAL SCORE

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Babylon”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

