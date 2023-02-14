‘Loved-up’ virtual date ideas for couples who can’t go out this Valentine’s Day

Don’t have time to go out this Valentine’s Day?

Couples can go on a virtual date by exploring sites and discovering gastronomic delights around the world through the Google Arts and Culture platform.

The platform suggested three “loved-up” date ideas which include going on an “ultimate romantic getaway,” enjoying a “foodie city break,” or having a “geeky getaway.”

Sightseeing

Lovers can virtually explore some of the world’s architectural wonders such as castles, domes, and temples through the platform.

They can enjoy the majestic view from France’s Château de Chambord, which is the largest castle in the Loire Valley.

Couples can also take a boat along Venice‘s grand canals in Italy and take in awe-inspiring sites such as the imposing bell tower in Piazza San Marco.

They can also get off and wander the rich and luxurious corridors of Palazzo Patriarcale, Venice’s seat of power.

Lovebirds additionally have the option to explore the largest fortress in India which is set on the banks of the beautiful Berach River.

Enjoying culinary delights

Those who enjoy gastronomic adventures can take inspiration by scrolling for some culinary classics around the world.

They can discover the history, culture, and process of Japan’s most famous dish or have an indulgent night thanks to New York’s pizza pie.

Couples can also be inspired to create a classic Parisian crêpe in the comforts of their home.

Embarking on a geeky getaway

Fans of science and nature can virtually explore the tunnels of CERN or the European Organization for Nuclear Research, one of the world’s largest and most respected centers for scientific research.

Couples can also go on a “love lift-off” by exploring the International Space Station together.

Lovers can partake in Google’s virtual date through this website link.