Michelangelo’s renowned paintings to be showcased in Manila this July

A traveling exhibit that featured the historical works at the Sistine Chapel in Rome will be coming to the Philippines this July.

In a social media post, Estancia Mall in Pasig City announced that it will house an exhibit called “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” a digital art space that will showcase the famous art pieces of Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, Rome.

The Sistine Chapel is also the official residence of the Pope.

The exhibit will run from July 1 to September 30 on the second floor of Estancia Mall in Capitol Commons within Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

Based on the website, Michelangelo’s acclaimed artworks to be showcased include the following:

“The Great Flood”

“The Fall of Man and the Expulsion from Paradise”

“The Creation of Adam”

Tickets will be on sale starting April 16.

Interested visitors can visit its website for its Philippine tour for more details here Sistine Chapel Exhibition in the Philippines (sistinechapelphilippines.com).

Prior to the Philippines, the exhibit has gone to different cities around the world. This includes Shanghai, Berlin, Vienna, Houston and Brisbane.

On the official website, “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” is promoted as a venue that “showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements, while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an Up-Close, Life-Sized, and Never-Before-Seen perspective.”

To reproduce Michelangelo’s renowned paintings in different spaces, the organizers made use of high-quality photos that were brought to life through a “special printing technique.”

“Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist’s 34 frescoes. Each image is accompanied by informative signage, and audio guides are available to rent for an even more in-depth experience,” the description reads.

Through these technologies, visitors from different parts of the world can now admire Michelangelo’s ceiling paintings without having to go all the way to Vatican, Rome.