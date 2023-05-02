Rundown: Brand-new dining spots to try in upcoming Gateway Mall 2

New dining options await visitors of an upcoming lifestyle mall in Araneta City, Quezon City.

Called Gateway Mall 2, the soon-to-open establishment supplements the long-established Gateway Mall in the commercial district of Cubao.

The shopping center has been known as a go-to shopping and dining destination for years. It has also served as a walkway to two major transit systems—MRT-3 and LRT-2.

This year, Araneta City will open its second mall with a wide range of dining options for different types of shoppers.

Restaurant collection

The following are some of the restaurants and café giants that await guests of Gateway Mall 2:

a Mano

Mamou

Grace Park

Abe

Cochi Bistro

Tokyo Milk Cheese

Choi Garden

Boteyju

Coco Ichibanya

UCC Park Café

Starbucks Coffee

Palenque

Pinoy foodies who prefer local restaurants can “food crawl” their way at Gateway Mall 2’s Palenque, an area that offers a signature cuisine native and unique to every province or region in the Philippines.

This is a concept from Filipino chef and restaurateur Claude Tayag, who will also bring his expertise for the upcoming food hub.

Some of the homegrown restaurants in Palenque are as follows:

Bale Dutung of Chef Claude Tayag

Al Puruganan’s Ilocos cuisine

Chef Tatung’s Cebu offerings and delicacies

Palm Grill from Zamboanga

Sea Salt Davao Grill

Chinoy’s Chicken Fandian

Asian Village

As the name suggests, the Asian Village will offer and showcase dishes from the country’s neighbors—Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Thailand and other countries in the continent.

There will also be an exciting place for K-pop and P-pop fans that will open soon at Araneta City—the K-pop Town and Café.

Gateway and beyond

Gatewal Mall 2 will also open more affordable and well-known food options. These include Hawker Chan, BLK 513, French Baker, Tong Yang, Yoshinoya, Llao Llao, Pound, Panda Express, Subway and Mary Grace Café.

Go-to food stalls and choices also await those who needed quick meals or snacks before traveling to work or to their homes. These include Ramen Nagi, Red Crab, Burgoo, Tsokolateria, Dookki Korean, Banana Leaf, Bread Talk, Peri-Peri, Classic Savory and Via Mare.

The popular buffet restaurant Vikings will also open a branch at the mall.

Near the shopping center, guests or concert-goers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum also have an array of food choices at the Coliseum Plaza.

These include Shake Shack and Mo’s Burger, Hong Kong dim sum at Tim Ho Wan, Pinoy comfort fare at Manam and Nono’s, and an upcoming drinks and cocktails bar.