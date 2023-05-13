Staycation, activities fit for a queen: Here’s where you can celebrate Mother’s Day

Mothers deserve to relax, most especially this Mother’s Day weekend.

Several leisure and hospitality establishments are offering discounts, treats and activities to let moms recharge and enjoy the weekend.

Tivoli Royale Country Club

A premier country club in the City of Stars is treating moms in style this Sunday, May 14.

Mothers who will set foot in Tivoli Royale Country Club in Quezon City will be greeted with a sumptuous brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This delectable spread features a flavorsome selection of classic brunch favorites especially prepared by Tivoli executive chef Emmanuel Jonnel Roxas.

Moms and their families can feast on crowd favorites that will leave them satisfied such as the Croque Madame, Zataar Manakeesh, Cheesy Manakeesh, Assorted Makis and Honey Glazed Roasted Pork Belly.

Mothers who will dine in at the country club will also receive a gift pack of a plant-powered snack worth P350, and a P200 discount voucher for a vibrant and healthier active lifestyle, from Komida Foods.

Moms also have the chance to enjoy Tivoli Royale’s different sports facilities where they can play pickleball, volleyball, tennis, badminton and golf, among others.

The country club is offering moms a 20% discount on its sports and recreation activities on Mother’s Day.

For an unforgettable moment, moms and their families can immortalize their bonding experiences by having their pictures taken at the photo booth, where they can win a special prize by using the hashtag #RoyaleWonderMoms.

The public can call 0917-708-1445 to book a slot.

Okada Manila

Prior to Mother’s Day, the country’s largest integrated resort to date, Okada Manila, hosted an early celebration with a heartwarming event called “Come Home to a Mother’s Love” at the La Piazza last May 3.

During this, team members shared touching stories of their mothers’ love and sacrifice, highlighting the values that their moms have instilled in them.

“The wonderful concept of bringing our team members together with their moms in one event to pre-celebrate Mother’s Day has been quite heartwarming. The warm hospitality of Okada Manila springs from the love and sacrifices of our team members’ moms. We should celebrate and honor them every day,” Takao Okada, Okada Manila vice chairperson said.

Aside from this celebration, the integrated resort known for its unique blend of Japanese excellence and Filipino hospitality is also offering activities and experiences moms can enjoy on Mother’s Day.

Moms may enjoy a free relaxing foot spa and Japanese nail care when they shop at Okada Manila.

At PLAY at Okada Manila, moms can create memories with their families through activities such as origami art and taking pictures at the photo booth. There is also a shout-out board where children can express their heartfelt messages, as well as a dedicated lounge where mothers can unwind and take photos.

If you want to treat your mom or dad with a luxurious stay, Okada Manila is also offering memorable stays for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

The Mother’s and Father’s Day combo package includes a beautiful flower arrangement from Les Fleurs, choice of manicure or pedicure service for Mom, choice of men’s cut or shave for Dad, and a 30-minute foot massage for two at The Sole Retreat.

Meanwhile, other hotels in the metro are offering discounted stays that come with sumptuous feasts and signature drinks. These allow moms to refresh, recharge and rejuvenate.

Crowne Plaza Manila

Hotel 101 Manila

—With Rosette Adel

