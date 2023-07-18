‘Longest concert’: Fans celebrate Pinoy pop music at PPOPCON MANILA 2023

After a festive, jampacked convention, it appears that the Pinoy Pop (PPOP) music scene is more alive than ever.

This was proven during the recently concluded PPOPCON (Pinoy Pop Convention) Manila, which gathered more PPOP artists than the previous staging. The convention was held at the Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2 from July 14 to 16, while the concert was staged at the Araneta Coliseum on July 16.

A total of 30 PPOP artists and groups visited the venue for free fan signings and performances.

Last year, the first PPOP Convention gathered 16 artists for a two-day event.

PPOP artists Josh Cullen, 1st.One, Alamat, KAIA and G22 held fan signings while DIONE, R RULES, DAYDREAM, MONA, VALFER, VER5US, YARA, YES MY LOVE, Z2Z, SMS, BLVCK FLOWERS, ECLIPSE, 6SENSE and SKOUTS performed. Filipino band The Juans was also featured during the convention for a performance.

Additional PPOP artists performed at the concert. These are SB19, BGYO, BINI, MNL48, FELIP, SHEKI, Press Hit Play, VXON, PPOPGEN, CALISTA and HORI7ON.



Some fans took to social media to share how they enjoyed the concert they described to be “the longest” as it concluded at 1 a.m.





SB19, one of the most popular PPOP groups, also hailed the event for PPOP music.

'MABUHAY ANG PPOP' ✊ P-pop group na SB19, nag-upload ng kanilang group photos matapos ang kanilang performance sa Ppop Con in Manila 2023. "Thank you so much everyone! Mabuhay ang PPOP! 💙," saad nila sa caption ng post. (officialsb19/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/4h1s9dmxNE — Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital (@psngayondigital) July 18, 2023

Girl group G22 likewise said they are proud of the PPOP movement.

Meanwhile, during the three-day convention, thousands of fans engaged in fan booth exhibitions and participated in various activities, including games and raffles.

PPOPCON Manila is a gathering for PPOP fans and artists with the aim of strengthening the community and the sub-genre of the Original Pilipino music industry.