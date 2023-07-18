‘Longest concert’: Fans celebrate Pinoy pop music at PPOPCON MANILA 2023

This composite photo shows SB19 and KAIA at PPOPCON Manila 2023 on July 16, 2023. (Araneta Coliseum/Facebook)

After a festive, jampacked convention, it appears that the Pinoy Pop (PPOP) music scene is more alive than ever.

This was proven during the recently concluded PPOPCON (Pinoy Pop Convention) Manila, which gathered more PPOP artists than the previous staging. The convention was held at the Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2 from July 14 to 16, while the concert was staged at the Araneta Coliseum on July 16.

A total of 30 PPOP artists and groups visited the venue for free fan signings and performances.

This July 16, 2023 phoro shows POP groups SMS and ECLIPSE dancing alongside fans during one of the games at the PPOPCON Manila 2023. (Interaksyon/Fatima Baduria)

Last year, the first PPOP Convention gathered 16 artists for a two-day event.

PPOP artists Josh Cullen, 1st.One, Alamat, KAIA and G22 held fan signings while DIONE, R RULES, DAYDREAM, MONA, VALFER, VER5US, YARA, YES MY LOVE, Z2Z, SMS, BLVCK FLOWERS, ECLIPSE, 6SENSE and SKOUTS performed. Filipino band The Juans was also featured during the convention for a performance.

Additional PPOP artists performed at the concert. These are SB19, BGYO, BINI, MNL48, FELIP, SHEKI, Press Hit Play, VXON, PPOPGEN, CALISTA and HORI7ON.

Some fans took to social media to share how they enjoyed the concert they described to be “the longest” as it concluded at 1 a.m.


SB19, one of the most popular PPOP groups, also hailed the event for PPOP music.

Girl group G22 likewise said they are proud of the PPOP movement.

Meanwhile, during the three-day convention, thousands of fans engaged in fan booth exhibitions and participated in various activities, including games and raffles.

PPOPCON Manila 2023 attendees explore various booths and activities at the Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2 on July 16, 2023 (Interaksyon/Fatima Baduria)

PPOPCON Manila is a gathering for PPOP fans and artists with the aim of strengthening the community and the sub-genre of the Original Pilipino music industry.

