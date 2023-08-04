How Google’s Bard can become your new sous-chef at home

A quick Google search for a recipe will give you dozens of variations and YouTube tutorials to follow. But what if you struggle to pick one? Bard is here to save the day.

Google recently launched its own generative artificial intelligence (AI) called Bard. The AI tool not only provides answers based on up-to-date data, it also includes links to some of its sources.

So when you’re thinking of whipping up a meal for yourself or loved ones, Bard can be your very own sous chef. It can even put together a menu according to your health needs and preferences.

All of Bard’s answers are not baseless as they refer to recent data on food trends and complimenting ingredient combinations. The algorithms of this AI tool can help you develop an understanding of unique flavor profiles and popular dishes.

If you only have 30 minutes left before heading to work, Bard can also find the perfect recipe that will keep you from becoming late but still suit your diet.

Start writing your prompts with “What recipes can I cook…” and include specific conditions like healthy or Filipino-based. This will help the AI tool find the best answer for you. And if you aren’t satisfied with Bard’s first answer, you can ask it to generate another response.

Some recipes that Bard came up with for an easy-to-make Filipino lunch are:

Tinolang Manok

This is a simple and flavorful chicken soup that is perfect for a light lunch. The broth is made with ginger, lemongrass and chicken, and it is seasoned with fish sauce and salt. Tinolang manok can be served with rice or noodles.

Pork Adobo

Pork adobo is a classic Filipino dish that is made with pork, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and black peppercorns. It is a simple dish to make, but it is packed with flavor. Pork adobo can be served with rice or noodles.

Ginataan

Ginataan is a vegetable stew that is cooked in coconut milk. It is a popular dish in the Philippines, and it can be made with a variety of vegetables, such as string beans, squash and eggplant. Ginataan is a delicious and healthy dish that is perfect for lunch.

Sinigang

Sinigang is a sour soup that is made with either tamarind, miso paste and other tangy fruits, vegetables, and meat or seafood. It is a popular dish in the Philippines and it is said to be good for digestion. Sinigang is a refreshing and flavorful dish that is perfect for a hot day.

Pancit

Pancit is a type of stir-fried noodle dish that is popular in the Philippines. There are many different variations of pancit, but they all typically include noodles, vegetables and meat or seafood. Pancit is a quick and easy dish to make, and it is perfect for a light lunch.

All these suggestions include an image of the dish and a link redirecting to a more detailed recipe. However, you may also ask Bard to specifically furnish you with the instructions of making your preferred dish as well.

Online users can try using Bard by visiting www.bard.google.com on any smartphone or laptop. Users must sign in with a Google account to use this experimental feature.

The recent update includes over 40 new languages with text-to-speech capabilities. There is no need to read paragraphs of text if the user is more of a listener.