2023 FIBA World Cup: Ticket discounts, freebies basketball fans can avail

Did you know that you can get a free hamburger if you attend the opening game of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup this Wednesday?

The Philippines is among the countries that will host FIBA’s (International Basketball Federation) flagship event from August 25 to September 10 this year.

The FIBA World Cup is an international basketball competition among senior men’s national teams of the members of the International Basketball Federation, the sport’s global governing body.

It is the apex of basketball tournaments.

The opening game for this year’s FIBA World Cup will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on August 25.

Those who will watch the game have the chance to have a free snack courtesy of homegrown Pinoy fast food Jollibee.

The famous food brand will give away free Jollibee Cheesy Yumburger coupons that can be availed from August 25 to August 31 through the following steps:

As you enter the Philippine Arena on August 25 and present your ticket, you will also be handed a free Jollibee Cheesy Yumburger coupon.

Coupons will be distributed from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Philippine Arena entrance on the same day. Only one (1) coupon will be distributed per individual.

Redeem the free Jollibee Cheesy Yumburger by presenting both the Jollibee coupon and FIBA Opening Game ticket at the Jollibee-on-Wheels booth on Opening Game Day, or at any Jollibee store within Mega Manila and Bulacan from August 25 to 31.

Redemption of the free Jollibee Cheesy Yumburger is valid for dine-in, take-out, and drive-thru transactions.

One (1) Jollibee coupon and one (1) FIBA Opening Game ticket is equivalent to one (1) free Cheesy Yumburger solo.

The deal is available only at participating Jollibee Mega Manila and Bulacan stores.

More details about the promo can be read on Jollibee’s website.

According to Pam Reyes, assistant vice president for Jollibee Handhelds, they want to “continue uplifting the Filipino spirit and bring joy” through one of their well-loved products.

“This momentous basketball event will foster a sense of unity and pride especially towards our Philippine team, and as we share in this sentiment, we look forward to offering something a little extra to our fellow basketball enthusiasts,” she said.

Ticket promos

Jollibee is also giving basketball fans the chance to score a free ticket to the FIBA Opening Game if they order a minimum single-receipt purchase of P1,500 through the Jollibee App until August 24.

Here are the steps:

In the Jollibee app, click on the “Promos” tab, followed by the “FREE FIBA Opening Game Ticket” App Coupon.

Place an order with a minimum single-receipt purchase amount of P1,500 to get one free FIBA Opening Game ticket. The coupon will be applied upon checkout.

An email confirmation will be sent with instructions on how to claim the free ticket, as well as a physical Jollibee receipt attached to your delivery order.

Redeem your tickets on or before August 24 at the nearest participating TicketNet booth by presenting your valid physical Jollibee receipt and email confirmation.

The free FIBA Opening Game General Admission ticket is only valid on August 25 at the Philippine Arena.

The promo is only available at participating Jollibee App Luzon stores.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is also offering a 50% ticket discount to students and teachers who will be attending the opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena on August 25.

The discount is also applicable to selected games from August 26 to September 2 in the premium upper box, regular upper box, and general admission ticket categories.

The ticket discount can be availed by presenting a school ID for students and a PRC (Professional Regulation Commission) ID for teachers at any TicketNet or SM Ticket outlet.

CHED said that students and teachers from the National Capital Region, Region 3, and Region 4A, in particular, are also highly encouraged to attend the FIBA World Cup games to support the Philippines’ Gilas Pilipinas.

Malacañang has already suspended classes and work in public schools and all government offices in Metro Manila and Bulacan on August 25 for the opening ceremonies at the Philippine Arena.

Basketball is an extremely popular sport in the Southeast Asian country.