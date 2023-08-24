Who can avail of LRT-2’s free rides for 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Athletes and delegates of the 2023 FIBA World Cup can enjoy free rides at the Purple Line.

This was announced by the operator of the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 (LRT-2) on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 24.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) said that the initiative is its way of supporting the Philippine Sports Commission for the FIBA World Cup.

The free rides can be availed until September 12, Tuesday.

Those eligible only need to present their FIBA Accreditation Pass to the station or security personnel at the gates.

These are the ones who can have free rides:

Athletes

Coaches

Delegates from other countries

FIBA World Cup Organizing Committee members

Volunteers

Safety and security personnel

Accredited Media

LRT-2 runs in an east-west direction along Radial Road Six and a portion of Circumferential Road One.

Radial Road Six passes through the cities of Manila, Quezon, San Juan, Pasig and Marikina.

Meanwhile, Circumferential Road One passes through Recto Avenue, Legarda Street, Nepomuceno Street, P. Casal Street, Ayala Boulevard, Finance Drive and Padre Burgos Avenue.

The Purple Line has terminal stations on Recto Avenue in the City of Manila and in Antipolo City.

It is also the nearest transit line to the Smart Araneta Coliseum, which will be one of the venues for the upcoming FIBA World Cup. It can be accessed via LRT-2’s Araneta Center Cubao Station.

FIBA 2023

The Philippines is among the countries that will host FIBA’s (International Basketball Federation) flagship event from August 25 to September 10 this year.

The FIBA World Cup is an international basketball competition among men’s national teams of the members of the International Basketball Federation, the sport’s global governing body.

It is the apex of basketball tournaments.

Those who will watch the opening game of the FIBA World Cup are also entitled to a free hamburger from homegrown fast food brand Jollibee.

Teachers and students can also avail of ticket discounts until September 2, courtesy of the Commission on Higher Education.

READ: 2023 FIBA World Cup: Ticket discounts, freebies basketball fans can avail