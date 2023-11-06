‘Connection Starts Here’: Rundown of 2024 Starbucks Tradition collection products for the holidays

Starbucks’ signature sticker collection returns this year with two organizers and limited-edition holiday merchandise.

Themed “Connection Starts Here,” Starbucks Philippines kicked off its sticker collection tradition on November 2.

This activity among Starbucks’ patrons has been running for over two decades. The brand’s official planners are what patrons pursue every year, mostly because of their unique designs that are perfect gifts to loved ones.

This 2023, the coffee chain giant added more redeemable products. They are:

2024 Starbucks Traditions Planner with Organizer – comes in rose gold or abalone gray, it includes a pen, a card holder, a sticker pad, and a few postcards

– comes in rose gold or abalone gray, it includes a pen, a card holder, a sticker pad, and a few postcards 2024 Starbucks Traditions Warm Gray Mug and Polka Tote Set – a tote bug that can fit a 12 oz. white mug bearing the Starbucks logo

– a tote bug that can fit a 12 oz. white mug bearing the Starbucks logo 2024 Pearl Cold Cup – a tumbler with a star-adorned straw stopper that is 22 oz.

– a tumbler with a star-adorned straw stopper that is 22 oz. 2024 Ebony Stainless Steel Tumbler – an 18 oz. steel tumbler with a dotted, Siren design

The designs of these products were also unveiled on Starbucks’ Facebook page.

“Meaningful connections are made with the right blend of people and ideas, over a cup of coffee,” the post reads.

Any of these items can be redeemed after collecting 19 stickers.

Back then, customers were provided with a small sticker notebook where they could keep track of their progress.

This time, they can collect the stickers in two ways:

For members of Starbucks Rewards, they simply have to download the Starbucks mobile application and click the Starbucks Traditions e-Promo Card to be entitled to an electronic sticker each time they buy an eligible drink.

Non-members can ask baristas or cashiers for a QR Promo Card. This QR Code can then be scanned each time an eligible drink is purchased to earn digital stickers.

In a statement, Jamie Silva, Senior Manager for Marketing, Digital Customer Experience and Loyalty, emphasized the brand’s vision of “connection.”

“Connection has always been at the heart of Starbucks. The visual representation of connections through dots in this year’s campaign is not just creative; it’s a testament to the relationships we build within our communities,” Silva said.

“Starbucks continues to reimagine the essence of connection and reminds us all of the beauty found in shared moments and relationships this holiday season,” she added.

Starbucks’ sticker collection runs from November 2 to January 2.

To know more, customers can visit Starbucks’ official website here 2024 Starbucks Traditions.