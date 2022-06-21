Starbucks Philippines showcases sustainability solutions, initiatives for 2022

Food donations and community grants are among the initiatives a popular coffeehouse has in store for sustainability for the rest of the year.

Starbucks Philippines, a beverage brand that boasts sustainability and digital innovation, unveiled its new plans for its patrons and partners in a virtual briefing on June 17.

These are part of Starbucks’ comprehensive commitment to reduce its carbon footprints and reduce waste by half by 2030.

Food donations

Last March, Starbucks Philippines launched its FoodShare food donation program in partnership with the following entities:

The Philippine Food Bank Foundation

GrabFood Philippines

Starting with 40 stores in Metro Manila, the program can book Grab drivers to pick up and deliver food donations to the non-profit organization.

The food bank will then course it to select beneficiaries within the region.

So far, the program has served over 50,000 meals from more than 200 stores.

Community grants

Starbucks awarded a total of $70,000 (P3,799,915 according to Google currency exchange; $1= P54.28 ) in grants to the following non-profit organizations:

Gawad Kalinga

HOUSE Foundation

Teach for the Philippines

The financial aid will be directed to these organizations’ hunger relief and youth development programs from the second of this year to the first half of 2023.

This is part of the $30 million worth of investments the Starbucks Foundation has committed to the Global Community Impact Grants by 2030.

Cashless Rewards

Starbucks tapped Grab and Lazada for seamless integration of its Rewards program.

Starting on June 23, patrons may earn one Star Rewards point for every P40 spent on Starbucks orders.

If you’re able to collect 100 stars, you will get to receive a free Starbucks beverage or food reward.

This can be redeemed in any of its stores.

Cashless gifts

Similar to Starbucks Rewards, the company also integrated Grab and GCash to its social digital gifting called e-gifting.

Through Grab Gift and GLife, patrons can now gift their loved ones their favorite Starbucks products via Starbucks eGifts.

Prices of e-Gifts start at P100 for GrabGifts and P300 for GLife.

Digital gifts from GLife can be used to directly pay in Starbucks stores.

Those from GrabGifts, meanwhile, can be used for purchasing orders via GrabFood.

Hopes from SB execs

Jamie Silva, senior manager for Marketing, Digital Customer Experience & Loyalty at Starbucks Philippines, said that the company hoped these efforts will enable the company and its customers to help take care of the planet better.

“We are very excited to be introducing these new initiatives for sustainability and digital innovation. Through these efforts, we can connect with our customers better, and focus on the well-being of our planet to create a better shared future,” Silva said.

Noey Lopez, president and CEO of Starbucks, thanked their loyal customers for their continued support for the brand.

“We’re very grateful for the continued support our customers and media partners have given Starbucks Philippines. As we introduce more initiatives to enhance the Starbucks Experience, I look forward to collaboratively creating a better future for all,” Lopez said.