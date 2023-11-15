Planet X Comic Shop to permanently shut physical store soon

A comic book shop which has been around for more than 15 years already is permanently shutting its physical store in Makati City by next year.

Planet X Comic Shop on Thursday, November 14 announced that it is moving “everything” on its online platforms and closing its Glorietta branch starting Jan. 1, 2024.

The shop added it has decided to “consolidate” its store operations.

Patrons can still buy items from their official Shopee and Lazada stores online.

“We would like to thank all our patrons for the 15++ years we have serviced you,” the comic book shop said on its Facebook page.

“Final order cut off [and] new releases list will still be made available on our Facebook page and via our emailing list,” it added.

“FOC [final order cut off] preorders for releases starting January 2024 will only be shipped to you, should you decide to continue preordering. We have been servicing some regular customers this way for quite some time now. We are hoping to serve more of you,” Planet X said.

The shop said it would include updates on how patrons can continue to reserve items with its weekly FOC posts or emails.

“Feel free to send us an email or message for further information or clarification. Thank you again for the opportunity to serve you all. Be well [and] safe,” Planet X added.

Planet X Comic Shop sells comics, mangas, graphic novels, collectibles, action figures and statues.

It is known for offering a wide selection of reasonably priced quality products to collectors and consumers.