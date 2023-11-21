‘Uncomfortable’: How Rhian Ramos reacted to Miss Universe owner’s ‘move on’ video with Michelle Dee

Rhian Ramos reacted to a video showing the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) owner and Philippines’ Michelle Dee, which has since circulated online.

The video clip showed the MUO owner Anne Jakrajutatip seemingly saying “move on” to the camera multiple times while she had her arm around Michelle’s. Michelle could be seen smiling next to her.

Anne only spoke in English in the first few seconds of the video. She expressed herself in the Thai language for the rest. The person behind the camera was also speaking in a foreign language.

This moment was captured during the guesting of Miss Universe candidates at a television show in Mexico on November 20, a day after the pageant concluded.

Rhian, who is also a close friend of Michelle, saw the video. She shared her reaction to it through her Instagram Stories.

“I don’t like how this looks. My stomach is turning. Buti ma-respeto yung kaibigan ko, eh sila?” the actress said.

“Ewan. Kayo nalang ang humusga. Tap niyo for the full uncomfortable video,” she also wrote.

Copies of the video were also shared on pageant-dedicated social media accounts.

They criticized Anne’s “move on” remarks while Michelle listened to her.

“MOVE ON? HOOOY! Show some respect to our Queen! MMD umuwi ka na dito. Hindi ka nila deserve. Grabe!” Instagram blogger for the Philippines by Oyelle said.

“Walang mag momove on!” X account Miss Universe Philippines Fans posted.

“Mga aclla move on na daw!” Facebook page Pageant Talk also said.

Earlier, through her Instagram broadcast channel, Michelle bared to her followers that she felt “lightheaded” after their shoot in Mexico.

“Suddenly felt so lightheaded so I’m going back to the hotel! Don’t feel so well after that first media guesting,” she said.

The next day, the Makati City beauty greeted her followers with a message, saying: “Love, empathy and kindness over everything.”

Michelle also shared a cryptic post on her X account on the same day.

“Salamat. Alam niyo na bakit,” she posted.

Salamat. 🙏🏻 Alam niyo na bakit. — MMD (@michellemdee) November 20, 2023

The Philippine bet finished the 72nd Miss Universe competition as a Top 10 finalist.

Despite not winning the elusive crown, Michelle earned the love of the pageant community for her performances from the preliminary round to the final ceremony.

Viewers mostly were impressed with her swimwear look and her evening gown with detailed patterns. Created by Mark Bumgarner, the gown was a tribute to tattoo living legend Apo Whang-Od.

Michelle was also a gold winner in the competition’s “Voice for Change” video and a recipient of the “Spirit of Carnival” award given by pageant sponsor Carnival Cruises.

Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios was crowned the 2023 Miss Universe, thus surpassing over 80 candidates in the prestigious occasion and succeeding last year’s R’Bonney Gabriel, a Filipino-American designer representing the United States.