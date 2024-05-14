Shopping mall references viral Diwata cake pic as it spots patrons holding box

A shopping mall referenced the viral picture of street food sensation Diwata holding a box of cake vertically as it posted pictures of its patrons on Facebook.

The Facebook page of SM City Dasmariñas on Tuesday uploaded two pictures of different shoppers holding a box from Goldilocks in a vertical position.

“Goldilocks is really handy, huh? Do you think it’s cake or their Fluffy Mamon?” the shopping mall said on May 14.

The post has garnered pure laughing reactions and different comments.

“Sana mamon,” a Facebook user wrote.

The page responded with emojis of eyes and a grimacing face.

“Anak ni Diwata ‘yan,” another online user commented.

“Hahahaha parang si Diwata lang,” commented a different Pinoy, sharing the viral picture of Diwata holding a cake box vertically.

Last month, a picture of Diwata holding a Goldilocks cake box in a vertical position went viral on social media.

The cake was given to him as a “peace offering” by YouTube food vlogger “Kuya Bunjeng” last April 13, who commented that Diwata’s dishes were not really delicious for him.

At that time, former actress and San Pablo, Laguna First Lady Gem Castillo was also in the area.

She said that she stopped by Diwata’s pares business to check it out.

“Tapos noong nakita niya ako, tumakbo na siya. So, siguro na-overwhelm. Nalimutan niya na may cake siyang bitbit. So kinilik niya lang basta ‘yung cake. It so happened nag-trending,” Gem said before.

The former “That’s Entertainment” star said that she watches Diwata’s videos on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the way that he handled the cake given to him by Kuya Bunjeng went viral on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where some users expressed amusement at Diwata’s handling.

“Lakas talaga ni Diwata, ginawang brown envelope ‘yung cake! bwhwhhwhw,” an X account wrote on April 13.

Diwata is the personality who initially trended in 2016 for strutting in a precinct after being hurt by his friends and introducing himself to reporters with sass.

He now has a 24-hour pares business called Diwata Pares Overload Unli Rice in Pasay City.

