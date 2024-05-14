‘Larooo’: Edited pics of Niall Horan in Diwata Pares Overload, coffee shop gain traction

Edits of Irish singer-songwriter and former One Direction member Niall Horan in some spots in the Philippines went viral in a Filipino online community.

Facebook page “PH: One Direction” on Sunday posted manipulated pictures of the “This Town” singer at the Diwata Pares Overload and a branch of BigBrew, a coffee shop.

“Niall Horan spotted at Diwata Pares Overload and BigBrew here in the Philippines!” the page said on May 12.

The Diwata Pares Overload is owned by Diwata, a gay street food sensation who first went viral in 2016 for strutting in a precinct despite having injuries. He has since established a popular pares business.

Meanwhile, the Facebook post has earned 8,700 laugh reactions, 1,000 shares and 231 comments so far.

The edit in the Diwata Pares Overload was posted by online user @msjshit, who captioned it with “keep the edits coming.” The text was accompanied by a loudly crying emoji.

Another online user, @aiwstyIes, posted an edited photo of Niall seemingly leaving BigBrew.

“Niall Horan spotted leaving BigBrew after getting himself a milk tea in Manila,” the user wrote.

Niall made a stop in Manila for his “The Show” world tour which had its Philippine leg last May 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The singer repeatedly praised his Filipino fans and said they were among the loudest he’s ever encountered in his over 30 shows.

Apart from his hits, he also sang the One Direction song “Night Changes.”

It was Niall’s third visit in the country.

He went to the Philippines in 2015 as a member of One Direction for their “On the Road Again” tour and in 2018 for his “Flicker” tour.