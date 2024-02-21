Singapore lures Taylor Swift with grant for sold-out March concerts

Singapore has awarded Taylor Swift a grant to perform in the city-state, government authorities said on Tuesday, acknowledging efforts to persuade the pop superstar to perform on the island – her only stop in Southeast Asia – and the potential boon to the economy from her concerts.

Swift is set to perform six sold-out shows in Singapore early in March.

The tourism board and culture ministry did not disclose the amount of the grant, but in a statement referred to the economic benefits brought by Swift’s concerts around the world due to her popularity, and said the ministry had worked with concert promoter AEG Presents to get Swift to perform in Singapore.

“It is likely to generate significant benefits to the Singapore economy, especially to tourism activities such as hospitality, retail, travel and dining, as has happened in other cities in which Taylor Swift has performed,” they said.

Singapore has seen a boom in concerts since pandemic lockdowns ended, with big names like Blackpink, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran playing sold-out shows.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told a business forum on Friday that Singapore had paid Swift 100 million baht ($2.77 million) per show, allegedly on condition that Singapore would be Swift’s only show in Southeast Asia.

The Singapore government did not comment on the exclusivity clause, though AEG has said Swift’s sole concert stop in Southeast Asia will be on the island nation, with VIP tickets going for S$1,228 ($913.55).

In the broader Asian continent, Swift also performed in Tokyo, earlier in February.

Her Singapore concerts will span March 2 to 9. Over 300,000 tickets were sold to fans who queued overnight in the blistering tropical heat.

AEG Presents was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 36.0600 baht)

($1 = 1.3442 Singapore dollars)

— Reporting by Xinghui Kok, Additional reporting by Panu Wongcha-um in Bangkok; Editing by Bernadette Baum