Araneta City opens ground for Sunday run club, recreational activities

Are you into running?

Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City is offering a safe outdoor space for the public every Sundays.

It started opening the grounds last September 8 calling the initiative an “aRUNeta Run Club at the City grounds.”

Araneta City ground will be open to the public every Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m

Through this initiative, citizens could spend their leisure time and do recreational activities, such as cycling, jogging and Zumba on the city grounds without traffic interference.

“We, at Araneta Group, believe that having open spaces is essential for creating a balanced and healthy urban environment as it provides much-needed breathing space and relief from the hustle and bustle of city life,” Marjorie Go, vice president for marketing of Araneta City, said.

She added that the aRUNeta Run Club also served as a social hub that promotes a sense of community among its citizens.

Roads, including Gen. Romulo Ave., Gen. Roxas Ave., Gen. Araneta Ave., Gen. McArthur Ave., Gen. Aguinaldo Ave., and Times Square Ave., would be closed for pedestrians.

“These roads are free of charge, and pedestrians are reminded to keep the grounds clean and trash-free,” the group said.