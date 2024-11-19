‘Enchanting, frosty celebration’: How Okada Manila welcomed 2024 holidays

Baby, it’s cold outside—especially in Okada Manila, which officially kicked off the holiday season with the theme “Enchanting Crystal Winter” on Friday, November 15.

Dubbed “Manila’s Grand Icon,” the resort delivered its signature grandeur with a majestic and whimsical four-part celebration held at the Fountain Foyer.

The event opened with a breathtaking performance by Okada’s entertainment group, debuting their new show, “Enchant.”

The dazzling production featured the iconic fountain—the world’s largest multicolor dancing water fountain—synchronized to Disney’s Frozen anthem, “Let It Go,” captivating the audience.

Okada Manila welcomed the holiday season, themed “Enchanting Crystal Winter,” with their iconic multi-colored dancing fountain accompanied by a performance from their own entertainment group at the resort’s fountain foyer on Friday, November 15. | via Interaksyon/Janica Kate Buan… pic.twitter.com/aovaqLimJF — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 16, 2024

This was followed by performances from the Manila String Machine and Acapellago serenaded the crowd, whose merry tunes captured the holiday spirit.

AcapellaGo took the stage with a stunning choral rendition of Disney’s “Let It Go” from Frozen, debuting alongside a collection of new holiday songs to enhance the festive fountain show. | via Interaksyon/Janica Kate Buan (@jncbn) pic.twitter.com/WsUmhbVJ7V — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 16, 2024

Main performer SB19’s Stellvester “Stell” Ajero also graced the stage with dynamic and groove-filled performances from his own songs, such as “Classic,” “Anino,” “Room,” to the rendition of top hits like “‘Di Ko Masabi,” by Ryan Cayabyab and Holiday classics like “O Holy Night,” and “All I want for Christmas is You.”

SB19’s Stellvester “Stell” Ajero graced the stage with a dynamic, groove-filled performance of his debut single, “Room.” He was the main performer at this year’s lighting event. | via Interaksyon/Janica Kate Buan (@jncbn) pic.twitter.com/mz6rNhkc8l — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 16, 2024

Stell also performed a heartfelt rendition of the sacred holiday song, “O Holy Night.” | via Interaksyon/Janica Kate Buan (@jncbn) pic.twitter.com/wnv4ME19No — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 16, 2024

The SB19 member wrapped up his performance with the iconic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. | | via Interaksyon/Janica Kate Buan (@jncbn) pic.twitter.com/leYWfKteD2 — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 16, 2024

At the heart of the celebration, a towering 34-foot frosty Christmas tree decorated in blue and white with a touch of shimmering lights was lit by its executives marking the official start of a month-long holiday celebration.

The Forbes five-star resort transformed into a magical winter wonderland, complete with a Christmas Village. The Crystal Pavilion became a dreamlike showcase of holiday-inspired immersive booths with vibrant decorations and twinkling lights. Nightly light shows will dazzle visitors until January 5, 2025.

For holiday shoppers, Okada Manila also hosted a Noel Bazaar from November 15 to 17, while a Christmas Market with various booths and stalls remains open for finding perfect gifts until January 5.

Here’s a closer look at the Christmas Village and Noel Bazaar, open to the public until January 5, 2025. The venue features booths showcasing local businesses and interactive spots perfect for holiday photographs. | via Interaksyon/Janica Kate Buan (@jncbn) pic.twitter.com/J78REktsV6 — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 16, 2024

The Okada Green Heart booth highlights the resort’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives, supporting local makers and sustainable businesses.

Families can also look forward to meet-and-greet sessions with Santa Claus on select dates, giving children a chance to share their holiday wishes.

November 15 to 17,

November 22 to 24,

November 29 to 30,

December 1,

December 6 to 8,

December 13 to 15 and,

December 20 to 25.

For those seeking a luxurious getaway, the Enchanting Winter Escape Package offers premium accommodations, exclusive executive lounge access and complimentary experiences for every family member.