‘Anora’ crowned best picture at the Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES — “Anora,” the story of a sex worker who gets a chance at a new life when she marries a wealthy client on a whim, won the coveted best picture prize at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

The movie’s 25-year-old star, Mikey Madison, was named best actress. The film also won best director for Sean Baker.

Adrien Brody claimed his second Academy Award, winning the best actor trophy for his role as a Jewish immigrant and architect who chases the American dream in “The Brutalist.”

Zoe Saldana was named best supporting actress for her role as the fixer for a Mexican drug lord in the Spanish-language Netflix NFLX.O musical “Emilia Perez.”

Kieran Culkin, who started acting as a child, received the best supporting actor award for playing one of two cousins who travel to Poland to study their family’s roots in “A Real Pain.”

Winners of the gold Oscar statuettes are chosen by the roughly 11,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

—Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken and Howard Goller)

