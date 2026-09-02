‘Forgotten Island’ tickets available as Philippine release nears

Filipino audiences can now secure tickets for DreamWorks Animation’s “Forgotten Island,” which is set to arrive in Philippine cinemas this month.

The upcoming animated film follows high school graduates Jo (H.E.R.) and Raissa (Liza Soberano) as they embark on one last celebration before life takes them in different directions. Their night takes an unexpected turn when a magical portal transports them to Nakali, a mythical island from their families’ stories.

READ: ‘So so so honored’: Liza Soberano expresses gratitude for role in DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’ | Pinoys cheer ‘queer’ representation through Jo in ‘Forgotten Island’

The mysterious island is home to creatures that are both fierce and friendly. As the girls face the disappearance of memories of their friendship, they race to find a way out of Nakali.

Last week, Liza, H.E.R., writer-directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and producer Mark Swift visited Manila for the film’s promotional activities.

READ: DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’ brings Filipino-inspired story home | ‘Uy, Philippines!’: ‘Forgotten Island’ stars, filmmakers celebrate Filipino pride during Manila tour

“Forgotten Island” draws from Filipino folklore, mythology and culture, with influences seen in its mythical creatures, visual details and themes of friendship, family and bayanihan.

For Joel and Januel, the story was also shaped by their personal connections to the Philippines. Januel is Filipino American, while Joel is married to a Filipina.

READ: ‘It means everything’: ‘Forgotten Island’ director Januel Mercado on bringing Filipino stories to the world

“We both have personal connections to the Philippines, so this movie is a love letter to our families and a culture that shaped our values,” Januel said. “We thought a lot about the people who shape our lives, the loved ones who influence who we become and the way we move through the world.”

“Not only did we set out to write what we know, but rather who we know,” Joel added.

The filmmaking team also traveled around the Philippines while researching the film. Januel’s family held a welcome party that inspired Raissa’s going-away party in the movie.

“The Philippines is beautiful,” Joel said. “The culture was a huge part of what we wanted to celebrate in this movie. It is incredibly warm and welcoming, the kind of place where, if you are there, you are family. Everyone is singing, dancing, eating and drinking together. And the myths still feel very alive there. Everyone we met had a story about seeing Manananggal.”

The film also explores the experience of making memories with loved ones.

“As specific as our story and our experience may be, anyone can relate to it,” Januel said. “We all have friends, family and people we are connected to. We are all capable of making beautiful memories. At the heart of this story is friendship, the growing pains of life, the fear of being forgotten and the fragile nature of memory. Memories are valuable because they do not last forever, and that is what makes them so important.”

Joel and Januel developed the film through their creative partnership, having previously worked together on projects including “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “The Croods: A New Age.”

“We just organically found that we have the same sensibilities,” Joel said.

“We enjoy making each other laugh. We like the same movies. There is so much overlap in the way we think that we developed this shorthand, almost like an unspoken agreement. Writing together feels seamless, and that opens the door to special moments in the script,” he added.

Producer Mark also highlighted the opportunity to work on an original story.

“Every movie I have done up until now has either been a sequel or based on a book,” Mark said. “To work on an original film is exciting because you are truly starting from scratch. There are no existing designs for the characters, no established personalities. Every idea is a new idea, and each one can take you down a different path.”

Mark also praised the directors’ working relationship.

“What is great about Joel and Januel’s partnership is that it came out of friendship. They completely trust each other and know what each brings to the table, so being on that journey with them has been fantastic,” Mark said.

“Forgotten Island” opens in Philippine cinemas on September 23. The film’s tickets are available ahead of its theatrical release.