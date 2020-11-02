NDRRMC says death toll from ‘Rolly’ climbs to 16

MANILA — The Philippines‘ disaster agency said on Monday the death toll from Super Typhoon Rolly (International name: Goni), the world’s strongest typhoon this year, had climbed to 16.

“Rolly'” powerful winds and heavy rains causing flooding had left 10 dead in Albay province and another six in Catanduanes, both south of the main island of Luzon, home to half of the country’s 108 million population, the agency said in a statement.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte would the hardest hit areas, Senator Christoher Go, his top aide, told a briefing.

Duterte and Go are currently Guinobatan, Albay to check the damage of Rolly.

