Robredo shares videos of OVP relief ops as Duterte accuses her of being behind #NasaanKaPangulo calls

Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday evening shared video clips of her office’s real-time relief activities in response to President Rodrigo Duterte‘s accusations against her during his regular address.

Duterte spent nearly 20 minute of his recorded televised address on November 17 ranting and accusing Robredo of leading a claim that he’s asleep and missing in action during the onslaught of the recent typhoons.

Throughout his address, Duterte repeatedly mentioned his attendance at the 37th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit via videoconferencing on November 12.

“Alam mo ‘yung pakana niya na wala ako sa bagyo — I was here, dito. I was attending a summit — ASEAN Summit ‘yon. So virtual lang palit-palit kami, we were talking sa electronic. Nandito ako noon,” he said.

Typhoon Ulysses made landfall Patnanungan, Quezon at around 10:30 p.m. of November 11.

Robredo, however, never asked for Duterte’s absence in her public appearances, interviews and social media updates.

Meanwhile, in his latest national address Duterte also spewed vague remarks on Robredo’s whereabouts at night, which were perceived as misogynistic.

“Kung sabihin ko tuloy sa iyo, what time did you go home? Ikaw noong gabi, anong oras ka umuwi? Isang bahay ka lang ba? Dalawang bahay ka? Tatanong lang ako kasi congressman ka. At kaninong bahay ka natagalan? Iyan ang sabihin ko sa iyo,” the president said.

“Kaya gusto kong malaman, ikaw gabi-gabi lumalakad ka man, anong oras ka umuuwi at kaninong bahay ka tumatagal? Thank you,” he added.

In her social media accounts on Tuesday night, Robredo was quick to counter the chief executive’s allegations and even shared two video clips as evidence of her office’s relief activities at night.

The first video showed her team repacking relief goods donated by private groups and individuals to typhoon victims.

“When a President is a mysoginist, the conversation goes down to this level. Eto po yung ginagawa namin gabi gabi, nagpupuyat ilang linggo na para, araw-araw, may madala lang na tulong sa mga nangangailangan,” she said.

The other video also showed a similar scenario of organizing the relief goods.

“ATM at the OVP. Anyone can come now to check,” Robredo wrote.

What Robredo said during her visit in Cagayan

Duterte, in his address, also accused Robredo of competing with him in their official visits to affected areas of natural calamities.

“Iyon ang totoo diyan. Kaya ako lumipad doon sa Bicol, inunahan mo ako pakunwari. But do not compete with me and do not start a quarrel with me kasi ikaw wala ka talagang nagawa except ‘yang mga tawag-tawag. Tatawag ka kunwari o nasaaan na ‘yung mga helicopter nalipad na ba? Of course they would say yes,” he said.

Robredo and Duterte visited different areas of Cagayan Valley, which was severely affected by “Ulysses” and the sudden release of water from Magat Dam, last weekend.

Based on reports, Robredo arrived hours before Duterte.

What did not reach the latter, however, was Robredo’s response when asked about this.

After the vice president was lauded for responding to the residents of Cagayan Valley’s cries for help amid the widespread flooding in the region, Robredo said she does not sees relief response as a race.

“Hindi naman iyon unahan. Hindi naman iyon unahan. Maganda nga na parang nagse-spread out din kami,” she was quoted as saying.

Robredo on peddling fake news to the president

In a separate Twitter thread, Robredo called out people who might have peddled false information to the chief executive.

I just called out Sec Panelo for peddling fake news. I am also calling out whoever peddled the fake news to the President, kaya ganito siya ka pikon. I never said “Where is the President”? You can review all my tweets. — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) November 17, 2020

“I just called out Sec Panelo for peddling fake news. I am also calling out whoever peddled the fake news to the President, kaya ganito siya ka pikon. I never said ‘Where is the President?’ You can review all my tweets,” she said.

Robredo cited that prior to this, she also called out Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo who earlier claimed that she is “just politicking and free loading by riding a C130 plane in bringing aid to Bicol.”

The vice president also issued a clarification on Duterte’s remarks of her merely making calls to the military and asserted that she does not have authority over them.

“Pinapasa namin yung lahat na distress calls sa lahat na puwede namin ma contact on the ground – AFP, PNP, everyone we can get hold of. Buhay ng ating mga kababayan ang nakataya. There is no space for our ego when lives are at stake,” the vice president said.

“Whenever we get updates from the ground, we share them with the public. It is important to assure those who are distressed that (1) we heard you; (2) help is coming; (3) we are doing all we can to save you,” she added.

In January 2017 , Palace also accused Robredo of “politicking” when she called out the national government’s relief operations for Typhoon Nina was “slow.” “The remark Ms. Robredo made saying that the relief operations were slow suggests a cynical political mindset willing to capitalize on disaster,” then presidential spokesman Secretary Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“One wished she displayed more appreciation of the work of our disaster officials, our social workers, and other volunteers who were on Ground Zero even before Nina made a landfall,” he added.

Robredo made the “slow” remark citing that some affected areas only received assistance from her office.

“Ngayon magbababad tayo dito, iyong mga nakausap ko naman ang nakarating pa lang sa kanilang tulong galing sa amin. Hindi din sapat kasi mas gusto natin na mas long-term sana ang solusyon na maibibigay,” the vice president said then.