PSA: Parañaque residents can now pre-register for city’s COVID-19 vaccine access program

Parañaque City on Tuesday opened its pre-registration system for constituents who wish to avail of its COVID-19 vaccine program.

This was the latest update among local government units that announced their plans for COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez in a Facebook post shared the QR Code for the pre-registration or pre-screening for its COVID-19 Vaccine Access Program.

“The Parañaque City Government headed by Mayor Edwin L. Olivarez, thru the City Health Office, are pleased to announce that the COVID 19 vaccine pre-registration is now ongoing,” the mayor’s post read.

“Scan the QR code below to get started and register. Thank you!” it added.

Parañaque residents can choose to scan the QR code or open the pre-registration page directly on the official website of the city’s health office: Paranaque Healthcare (oneparanaque.net).

Residents who wants to be a part of the vaccine access program shall follow these steps:

Complete the preliminary screening form and submit it. The City Health Office will immediately contact the registrant via SMS, phone call or e-mail depending on the contact details you provided. Once you are approved, further instructions will be provided to you regarding vaccination sites and schedules.

The Parañaque City Health Office reminded registrants that the eligibility criteria for the COVID-19 vaccine registration is not yet final.

“Parañaque City Health Office would like to emphasize that the following eligibility criteria may change depending on factors such as, but not limited to, vaccine supply, brand specific contraindications and idiosyncratic health conditions that may be determined only through a thorough screening done by health workers,” it said.

“Final eligibility qualifications, especially those that are health related, shall only emanate from designated PUBLIC or PRIVATE HEALTH WORKERS identified by the City Health Board,” the health office added.

As of January 18, the city has a total of 8,450 COVID-19 cases. Of these, only 136 or 1.6% are active cases. The city also recorded 8,098 or 95.8% recoveries while the death toll stands at 216 or 2.6%.

Before Parañaque City, Manila was the first to launch its own COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration initiative last January 1 through the website www.manilacovid19vaccine.com.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso assured his constituents that health workers and senior citizens will be prioritized, citing the policies of the World Health Organization and local authorities.

COVID-19 vaccine plans of LGUs

Last January 13, Olivarez announced that his city government has secured 200,000 for doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, joining other LGUs that have also inked deals with the UK-based pharmaceutical firm.

An initial P250 million was also allotted for Parañaque’s vaccination program.

“Once these vaccines are delivered, we shall immediately roll out a vaccination program that will cover the most vulnerable population, including our frontline workers and senior citizens,” Olivarez said.

Among the LGUs that have secured doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines are the cities of Manila, Quezon, Makati, Muntinlupa Navotas, Caloocan, San Juan, Taguig, Vigan, Valenzuela, Baguio, Pasig, Davao, Bacolod and the province of Iloilo, among others.

The national government, on the other hand, has secured 25 million doses from Sinovac, 30 million doses from Novavax, 17 million doses from AstraZeneca and 20 million doses from Moderna.

None of these vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration as it only approved the COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech for emergency use.