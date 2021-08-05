COMELEC suspends voter registration during Metro Manila ECQ

Voter registration operations will be supended during the two-week lockdown of Metro Manila which starts tomorrow, August 6.

ADVISORY: Suspension of voter registration* in all Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs) in the National Capital Region (NCR) from August 6-20, 2021 due to ECQ *Including satellite registration in barangays, malls, other venues#VoterCare #2022NLE #MagpaRehistroKa pic.twitter.com/Aeu0ujEHxk — COMELEC (@COMELEC) August 5, 2021

Voter registration in satellite registration sites of COMELEC in the capital region is also suspended.

The poll body has logged 4.6 million new voters for the upcoming elections, surpassing its 4 million target, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez had said.

Voter registration is unlikely to be extended, Jimenez said in a tweet.

The last day of voter registration is on September 30.