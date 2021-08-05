COMELEC suspends voter registration during Metro Manila ECQ

By
James Patrick Cruz
-
August 5, 2021 - 3:01 PM
208
Comelec building
This undated 2016 photo shows the Commission on Elections office at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila. (Philstar.com/AJ Bolando, file)

Voter registration operations will be supended during the two-week lockdown of Metro Manila which starts tomorrow, August 6.

Voter registration in satellite registration sites of COMELEC in the capital region is also suspended.

The poll body has logged 4.6 million new voters for the upcoming elections, surpassing its 4 million target, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez had said.

Voter registration is unlikely to be extended, Jimenez said in a tweet.

The last day of voter registration is on September 30.

