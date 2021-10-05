Recap: Disbarment complaints vs senatorial aspirant Larry Gadon

Controversial lawyer Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon once again attempted to earn a Senate seat despite facing several disbarment complaints.

On Tuesday, Gadon filed his certificate of candidacy for senator under the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan, the political party founded by late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. It is also the same party of Bongbong Marcos.

The senatorial aspirant previously ran and lost for the same position in the 2016 and 2018 elections.

This time, Gadon told reporters that he seeks to change the 1987 Constitution should he win as a lawmaker, citing the principal charter as the “root cause” of the country’s poverty.

“Sapagkat ‘yang Konstitusyon na ‘yan ang sumisikil sa ating pag-unlad kaya sana ay samahan niyo ako at nakakatiyak naman ako na kung walang dayaan, panalo si Larry Gadon,” he said after filing his certificate of candidacy.

As of writing, Gadon is facing four disbarment cases before the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

Disbarment cases, other controversies

First disbarment case in 2016 for stating vow to kill Muslims

During his first attempt to enter politics, Gadon made a vow to attack and kill all members of the Moro Islamic Liberation front, including their wives and children, should the peace process not work for them, should the peace process not work for them. He made this vow during the senatorial interviews of GMA News.

He later lost the elections with around one million votes.

Second disbarment case in 2018 filed by another lawyer

Lawyer Wilfredo Garrido Jr. sought to disbar Gadon over his alleged false statements against ousted Supreme Court chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno in March 2018.

Gadon’s impeachment case against Sereno was the one that progressed and got endorsed to the Senate.

Two disbarment cases over popular ‘bobo’ remark

During the quo warranto proceedings in April 2018, Gadon hurled derogatory remarks and raised the middle finger at protesters, also Sereno’s supporters, in Baguio City.

Based on reports, at least eight of them filed a disbarment complaint against the senatorial aspirant for the incident.

Blogger Jover Laurio, who runs the “Pinoy Ako” blog, and other individuals later filed another disbarment complaint against Gadon due to the same misbehavior.

Under the Rules of Court Rule RULE 139-B “Disbarment and Discipline of Attorneys” Section 1, “proceedings for the disbarment, suspension, or discipline of attorneys may be taken by the Supreme Court motu propio, or by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) upon the verified complaint of any person.”

“The complaint shall state clearly and concisely the facts complained of and shall be supported by affidavits of persons having personal knowledge of the facts therein alleged and/or by such documents as may substantiate said facts,” it said.

Aside from the disbarment cases, Gadon also faced various controversies due to his remarks.

On the use of face mask amid the pandemic

In August 2020, Gadon expressed a dangerous view on face masks, wherein he stated he does not believe they work against preventing the virus which causes COVID-19.

Wearing face masks is still the top preventive measure the World Health Organization and other health organizations had advised to suppress COVID-19 transmissions.

It is also part of the national government’s response policy on COVID-19.

However, Gadon still claimed face masks are not effective outdoors, a remark that drew flak from public.

“I don’t believe in mask outdoors, face shield is okay. Masks may be good for small enclosed places like elevators or small conference rooms,” he was quoted by media reports as saying.

Disbarment threat over HIV remarks

Earlier this year, a video clip of Gadon on-the-air at DWIZ’s “Karambola” program circulated around Twitter and Facebook.

It earned him widespread calls anew to get disbarred from his profession.

In the video, the Senate hopeful claimed that the late former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III had “HIV” or human immunodeficiency virus, a virus that causes AIDS.

This remark was made after Aquino’s passing made headlines last June.

Aquino’s sister Pinky Aquino-Abellada said that the late chief executive died due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

