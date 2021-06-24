Calls to #DisbarGadon after he makes false claims about Noynoy Aquino

By
Jeline Malasig
-
June 24, 2021 - 7:57 PM
16034
This composite photo shows lawyer Larry Gadon in this picture from his Facebook page on June 10, 2021 and a photo of hilippine President Benigno Aquino posing at his office at the presidential palace in Manila January 7, 201 (Photo from Facebook/Atty. Lorenzo 'Larry' Gadon; Reuters/Erik De Castro/File Picture)

(Updated June 25, 2021; 1:05 a.m.) Calls to disbar lawyer Larry Gadon were launched online after his alleged remarks about former President Benigno Aquino III‘s supposed health in a radio show on Thursday morning.

A Twitter user uploaded a supposed clip of the lawyer on-air on DWIZ’s “Karambola,” where the latter claimed that the former chief executive had “HIV” or human immunodeficiency virus, a virus that causes AIDS.

Gadon said that he got the alleged information from his “friend.”

The lawyer’s remarks came as his companions talked about the passing of Aquino that made headlines on Thursday morning.

Pinky Aquino-Abellada, the former president’s sister, said Aquino died of renal disease secondary to diabetes.

Aquino has also been “in and out” of the hospital for more than a year already, his family said.

READ: Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies of renal failure at 61

Meanwhile, the social media user who uploaded the video condemned Gadon’s remarks which could be a violation of Republic Act 11166 or the Philippine HIV and AIDS Policy Act.

“You’re a f**king attorney, yet you are not familiar with RA 11166?!” the uploader wrote.

The Twitter user also shared a link to a webpage sharing the contents of the law.

Those who saw the clip likewise called out Gadon and reminded him of the law’s provision which includes confidentiality.

This prompted the hashtag “#DisbarGadon” to gain traction on the microblogging platform.

Confidentiality 

Section 44, Article 6 of RA 11166 explicitly mentioned a rule on confidentiality.

“The confidentiality and privacy of any individual who has been tested for HIV, has been exposed to HIV, has HIV infection or HIV- and AIDS-related illnesses, or was treated for HIV-related illnesses shall be guaranteed,” the law reads.

“Unless otherwise provided in Section 45 of this Act, it shall be unlawful to disclose, without written consent, information that a person has AIDS, has undergone HIV-related test, has HIV infection or HIV-related illnesses, or has been exposed to HIV,” it added.

The law also states that it is “unlawful” for people to disclose “the name, picture, or any information that would reasonably identify persons living with HIV and AIDS, or any confidential HIV and AIDS information, without the prior written consent of their subjects” on media, including radio broadcasting.

Those who violate the provision can be penalized and imprisoned.

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR