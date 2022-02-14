As rivals beg off, Ka Leody says ‘game’ to attend Quiboloy network debate

“Game!”

This was presidential aspirant Ka Leody De Guzman‘s remark on the upcoming debate with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tomorrow, February 15.

De Guzman tweeted this in response to a post from artist Kevin Raymundo, also known as Tarantadong Kalbo.

Raymundo shared an artwork that depicted the debate between the labor leader and the former senator.

“P u l a S a P u l a,” he wrote in the caption.

The artist was referencing the “red” campaign color of Marcos Jr.’s camp and the red color associated with leftist and labor groups.

P u l a S a P u l a 🥊 pic.twitter.com/wIrzxXDCto — Tarantadong Kalbo (@KevinKalbo) February 14, 2022

Under this tweet, De Guzman replied with: “Game!”

GAME! — Ka Leody de Guzman (@LeodyManggagawa) February 14, 2022

The tweet itself immediately gained more than 3,000 likes, 379, retweets and 231 quote-retweets on the micro-blogging platform.

In a separate statement, De Guzman expressed his willingness to take part in the first presidential debate for the coming national polls this May.

“Bilang kandidato, obligasyon kong ilahad ang aking plataporma sa lahat ng botante (kasama ang mga nanlalait sa pagtakbo ng isang labor leader sa pagkapangulo),” he said.

“Kailangan nilang marinig ang lahat ng panig para sa kanilang mas maayos na pagpapasya sa Mayo,” he added.

Tutuloy ako sa SMNI debates kahit tila dumadayo ako sa home court ni Marcos Jr. Bilang kandidato, obligasyon kong ilahad ang aking plataporma sa lahat ng botante (kasama ang mga nanlalait sa pagtakbo ng isang labor leader sa pagkapangulo). pic.twitter.com/l2fy5WS8JJ — Ka Leody de Guzman (@LeodyManggagawa) February 14, 2022

His name “Ka Leody” immediately trended on Twitter Philippines with over 6,600 tweets under its belt following De Guzman’s posts.

The SMNI debate

The event was organized by the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), the media network chaired by evangelist Apollo Quiboloy.

It is set to be held at the luxury hotel Okada Manila in Pasay City on Tuesday from 6 to 10 pm.

Top presidential candidates Vice President Leni Robredo, Senators Panfilo Lacson, Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso have earlier declined to attend the event due to different reasons.

Robredo’s spokesperson Atty. Barry Gutierrez said that the incumbent vice president has a coinciding commitment to meet with her supporters in Panay Island on that day.

Lacson on Twitter, meanwhile, perceived it was only “common sense” for him and his running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III not to attend the SMNI forum.

“With all due respect and giving regard to common sense, SP TIto Sotto and I are skipping the SMNI debates. The network’s chairman, Pastor Quiboloy has already openly endorsed his preferred presidential and vice-presidential candidates,” he said.

Pacquiao cited the embattled pastor’s current charges as the main reasons for his non-attendance.

“I cannot, in good conscience, be part of any activity organized by a man wanted for detestable crimes and who unconscionably used the name of the Lord in vain for religious scams,” he said in a statement.

Quiboloy is currently wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for sex trafficking charges.

