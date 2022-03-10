Bishop lauds Philippines’ move to welcome Ukrainian refugees

A Catholic bishop has welcomed the decision of the Philippine government to open the country’s doors to war refugees from Ukraine.

Bishop Ruperto Santos, vice chairman of the Church’s Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People, said the move “will be our gift to the whole world”.

“That is good news to our humanity. We have done that before and we did it successfully and fruitfully,” Santos said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier announced that Ukranians who will seek refuge in the Philippines “will be accepted”.

More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighboring countries in 10 days — the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

Santos also said the church continues to offer prayers for an end to war between Russia and Ukraine.

“We, chaplains, are offering Holy Masses for conversion of Russia, to foster peace and to stop the invasion,” he said.