Dumaguete bishop calls for reconciliation after ‘divisive election’

Bishop Julito Cortes of Dumaguete has called “families torn by politics” in the recent local and national elections towards reconciliation.

“For all of us who went through this divisive election, we should forgive each other,” Cortes said in a video message on Wednesday.

“Let us return to nurturing our relationships with one another as family, torn because of politics,” he said.

The bishop stresses that “change is not just external but also internal in each of us and our homes.”

As he assured the Church’s “cooperation” with the government for the welfare of the public, he said the diocese will also monitor the campaign promises of the newly elected leaders.

The prelate also congratulated victors, reminding them to always seek the grace of knowledge to see the “will of God for His people.”

“The hand of God can be seen in history,” he said. “God is the one who gave them the authority. God calls them to serve, especially those weak and poor in our society.”

For those who did not win, he enjoined them not to lose hope.

“Losing does not mean complete failure but an opportunity for the will of God for you to happen,” Cortes said.

“When a window closes, another opens,” he added. “Search for God’s purpose for you through faith and in obedience to the Holy Spirit.”

As of this posting, most of the election winners have been proclaimed in Negros Oriental and Siqujor provinces.