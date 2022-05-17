Manila archbishop calls for calm after elections

The head of Manila’s Roman Catholic Church appealed for calm in a video message on Monday, a week after the country’s national elections.

Cardinal Jose Advincula, the archbishop of Manila, called on Filipinos to have faith in the democratic process.

“In this time, it would be better for all to stay calm and for everyone to believe in the democratic process,” Advincula said. “Let us continue to love, care, and pray for our country.”

The cardinal also took the chance to thank all those involved in the May 9 elections, particularly the poll volunteers.

Participating in the elections, according to him, is part of the mission of the Church.

“We become good Christians by being good citizens,” Advincula said.

He noted that many of the volunteers were young people who want to ensure the integrity of the elections.

The Manila archbishop encouraged the young people to continue caring for the country.

“Don’t stop dreaming and giving yourself for our Motherland,” he added.

Based on the partial and unofficial count of the Commission on Elections, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is the presumptive presidential winner with over 31 million votes.

His running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of the outgoing president and mayor of Davao city, also had a formidable lead in the vice presidential race.

The Comelec said it will proclaim the top 12 candidates in the senatorial race by Wednesday, May 18.