‘Tagumpay ang manggagawa’: J&T to take action on labor issues following strike

The management of a popular courier has set to take action on the concerns raised by its workers who previously staged a protest for better labor conditions.

Workers of J&T Express‘ warehouse at Cabuyao, Laguna declared a strike last Saturday, June 4 over alleged unpaid salaries, lack of health benefits and other labor issues.

It happened ahead of the big sale event of shopping platforms Lazada and Shopee, two entities J&T offers its delivery services to.

Protesters were members of a union called the United Rank and File Employees of J&T Express (URFE).

It was initially reported by Mayday Multimedia, an independent multimedia collective of artists dedicated to the struggle for the free exercise of labor rights.

The hashtag “#StandWithJTWorkers” soon appeared on local Twitter as other concerned Filipinos and advocates joined in solidarity their call for the J&T workers’ rights.

Later that day, Mayday posted an update. The courier’s top management reportedly heard the protests of their workers after a dialogue with the National Conciliation and Mediation Board.

“Tagumpay ang mga manggagawa ng J&T Express sa paggiit ng kanilang mga karapatan sa kabuhayan at pag-uunyon,” the report reads.

“Sa isang meeting kanina sa National Conciliation and Mediation Board, nakamit ng unyon ng mga manggagawa na United Rank and File Employees of J&T Express (URFE) ang pangako ng pagkilala sa kanila ng kumpanya,” it added.

Based on the report, the promises J&T’s management made to the workers include the following:

• Return of some 70 former workers without suspension

• Resolve unpaid benefits and salaries

• Uphold tenure of striking workers.

UPDATE: J&T Express workers’ strike gains victories. In a meeting with the NCMB, top mgmt promised to recognize union, to resolve unpaid salaries and benefits, and to uphold the tenure of striking workers. #StandWithJTWorkers #DefendOurUnions #LazadaPH66 #ShopeePH66 pic.twitter.com/EgB930zIFy — Mayday Multimedia (@maydaymidya) June 6, 2022

This development soon caught the attention of local social media.

Some users cheered for the victory of the workers’ union and activism.

“Yes to unionism! Mabuhay ang mga manggagawa! Protests and activism work!” one user said.

“Congrats dahil nakamit niyo ang nararapat para sa inyo. Mabuhay ang mga unyunista,” another user commented.

Others, meanwhile, expressed their support through witty comments.

“Puro ingay sa kalsada at puro reklamo. MAY NAPALA TULOY,” one user quipped.

“Puro kayo reklamo! Tignan niyo, nagbunga rin sa wakas ang dinadaing niyo,” another user said.

J&T Express has over 400 branches nationwide.

During big sale season, it was reported that its riders normally deliver up to 200 parcels.