Bishops back bill declaring Davao Oriental a ‘mining-free zone’

Catholic bishops in the southern Philippine region of Davao banded together to support a proposed law that would declare Davao Oriental province a mining-free zone.

House Bill 1124 seeks to ban mining, both small large-scale operations including quarrying in the entire province.

In supporting the measure, the bishops said that they cannot allow the destruction to go on “without staging a staunch defense for and in behalf of our common home”.

“In the mighty name of the creator — God, pass a law declaring the Province of Davao Oriental and other Davao Region Provinces a mining-free zone,” the bishops said.

“In this sacred and morally-binding context, we express our hope, our plea, indeed, our demand, that we all should care for the environment from which we derive our existence,” they said.

The church leaders expressed their support in a joint statement released Nov. 7 and signed by Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao with his auxiliary bishop, George Rimando, Bishop Abel Apigo of Mati, Bishop Guillermo Afable of Digos, and Bishop Medil Aseo of Tagum.

Citing records from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, the statement stated that 39 mining permits have been granted to several mining firms covering around 59,976 hectares.

The companies in the multi-billion-dollar investments are expected to extract tons of nickel, copper, gold and chromite.

The bishops, however, pointed out that the supposed economic benefits from mining cannot compensate for the harmful costs to the environment and the larger community.

“While the investment appears to be tectonic in billions, only a pittance of that benefits local communities for the short term while harming the larger community in the long term,” they said.

Davao Oriental is home to Mt. Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary, a UNESCO-declared heritage site, and the protected seascape of Pujada Bay.

The province is likewise a host to thriving heritage and cultural tradition from its Mandaya and Mansaka indigenous peoples.

The bishops then called on the Senate to also come up with their version of the bill “to fast track the protection of the Province of Davao Oriental and other Davao Region Provinces from mining activities”.

“We amplify the call for the communities affected by mining to stand our ground in defense of our common home,” they said.