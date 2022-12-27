SIM registration: Digital advocates ask telcos, gov’t to ensure data privacy

Digital advocates urged public telecommunications entities (PTE) to make sure that all SIM will be registered and that no data will be compromised.

“We are hoping that the telcos have prepared for this day and have employed steps to ensure that the registration process will be easy. They have accepted a huge responsibility and the people are expecting no less than an effortless registration process,” Digital Pinoys National Campaigner Ronald Gustilo said on Tuesday, December 27.

However, on the first day of the mandatory SIM registration, mobile phone users encountered trouble in accessing the online links.

Major telecommunications companies such as Globe and Smart said tried to troubleshoot issues in their respective systems “due to a high surge of customer registration.”

Digital Pinoys also highlighted the role of the state and telecommunications companies to guarantee that people from marginalized sectors could register their SIM.

“PTEs and the government should ensure that residents from far-flung areas and those without smart gadgets will be able to register. Marginalized sectors should not be disenfranchised and the burden to ensure that they will be registered falls to the government,” the network of Filipino digital advocates noted.

The group also urged the public to report online the issues they encounter related to SIM registration such as the crashing of the site due to traffic, non-acceptance of registration, fraud, and scams.

“Registrants can also report via social media by using the hashtags #SIMRegReportPH, #SIMRegPH, and #SIMRegistration,” it said.

To address the public concerns related to registration, the Department of Information and Communications Technology also launched a 24/7 complaint center. People may reach the agency at 1326.

